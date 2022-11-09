Janice Cader Thompson jumped out to a commanding two-to-one lead over her opponent Dylan Lloyd in early returns for the District 1 Petaluma City Council race, while two other council races were closer Tuesday night.

Cader Thompson had 68% of the vote while Lloyd had 32%, according to early returns that captured 1,560 votes from early in-person voting and mail ballots returned before Election Day.

“I was feeling confident, but I’m always cautious, cautiously optimistic,” Cader Thompson said in an interview shortly after the preliminary results rolled in Tuesday night. “It turned out it’s a good lead. It’s a good feeling.”

Janice Cader Thompson, City Council candidate in District 1, currently holds the lead for a seat with nearly 68% of the vote. #Petaluma #Election2022 pic.twitter.com/vMkJoOyFex — Amelia Parreira (@AmeliaParreira) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, in District 2, John Shribbs led with 52.9% of the vote over David Adams’ 40.5% and Bobb Kosoff’s 6.7%. And in District 3, the tightest of the races, Karen Nau was edging out John Hanania and Robert Conklin with 38.3% to their 34.9% and 26.8%, respectively.

This was Petaluma’s first-ever district-based election, with three of six districts picking new council members this cycle. The remaining three districts will pick their representatives in 2024.

“We love Petaluma and want to keep what makes our town special,” Hanania said, as he thanked the voters in District 3. “It’s well past time to hold our leaders accountable. Here’s to Petaluma’s future.”

Overall, voter turnout appeared to be active throughout Petaluma. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, voters were continuing to line up both in person and at the drive-through ballot drop-off box at the Petaluma Community Center on North McDowell Boulevard.

Voting is still well underway in #Petaluma. Residents who need to cast ballots can do so at the Petaluma Community Center, City Hall or at the SRJC campus. Follow our coverage @PetalumaArgus throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/Yt1cwTQcps — Amelia Parreira (@AmeliaParreira) November 8, 2022

J.J. Jay, a lead volunteer at the voting site, said he had arrived at 6 a.m., with a line of voters already waiting outside to cast their ballots.

"We’ve been busy all day,“ Jay said. ”We’ve had people in here throughout the entire day, maybe even after closing.“

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.