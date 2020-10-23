Cal Academy of Sciences is re-opening to the public. Here's what to expect.

Oct. 22—After being closed to the public for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Academy of the Sciences will reopen to the public on Friday, Oct. 23.

"It's a joy to safely open our academy doors," explained executive director Scott Sampson. He noted that the academy has been able to stay connected to members and the general public through social media but the staff is excited to once again have visitors in person at 25% capacity. "Safety will remain our top concern so you can focus on having fun and exploring science in Golden Gate Park," he said.

The academy's re-opening plan follows the recommended local, state and CDC public health guidelines. Members have been able to visit the museum since October 13.

The museum has enhanced disinfecting procedures and increasing the airflow by using outside air when possible.

A man and child wear masks while looking at zebras in the African Hall exhibit. All guests will be given a verbal health screening before entering the museum. Everyone age three and up will be required to wear masks at all times.

Employees will be stationed at exhibits where guests regularly gather to encourage physical distancing from other guests.

For exhibits that normally have lines, including the rainforest (pictured above) and Shake House, guests inside can make free timed reservations from their smartphones to enter.

The academy has also created one-way paths through exhibits, like the Amazon flooded forest tunnel, and placed decals and other signs to remind different parties to remain 6 feet apart.

