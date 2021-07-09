Subscribe

Firefighters contain small wildfire near St. Helena

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2021, 11:41AM
Firefighters jumped on a brush fire Friday morning in the mountains west of St. Helena.

The fire, reported at about 10:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of Spring Mountain Road, was fully contained within 40 minutes.

No evacuations were ordered, said Tyree Zander, spokesman for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Several air tankers were called out to the fire, according to Flightradar.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area near the fire.

No initial information was available on a suspected cause.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Staff Writer Alana Minkler contributed reporting.

