Cal Fire disavows any role in new CBS drama ‘Fire Country’

Throughout the trailer for the upcoming CBS drama series, “Fire Country,” the words Cal Fire are written on fire trucks, uniforms, shirts and paperwork.

But Joe Tyler, director and 31-year veteran of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), wants Cal Fire staff to know that the department is not affiliated in any way with the television show.

Tyler released a statement this week that was distributed department wide saying that Cal Fire, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Cal Fire Local 2881, an affiliate of the International Association of Firefighters that represents over 7,000 current and retired Cal Fire employees, had no involvement with the series.

Moreover, Tyler criticized the show’s depiction of firefighters.

“As many of you are aware, last week a new television series on CBS called ‘Fire Country’ began garnering attention on the internet and social media. The drama series relates to inmate firefighters working for a fire agency called CAL FIRE,“ Tyler wrote in the statement to Cal Fire staff. ”This television series is a misrepresentation of the professional all-hazards fire department and resource protection agency that CAL FIRE is.

“The dramatization of inmate firefighters fighting members of CAL FIRE is a poor reflection of the value of our Camps Program and the incredible work and leadership of our Fire Captains who supervise our handcrews,” Tyler wrote in the statement. “While we cannot prevent this television series from airing, I believe it is important for each of you to hear from me directly that the Department was not involved in its creation or support.”

Earlier this month, CBS announced the drama would premiere this fall, depicting a Cal Fire inmate crew battling wildfires in Northern California.

According to the network, “Fire Country” was inspired by series lead Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Sonoma County and will star Thieriot as a convict in a prison release firefighting program assigned to his hometown.

Thieriot was born in 1988 in the Santa Clara County town of Los Altos Hills and was raised in Occidental. He graduated from Sonoma Country Day School in 2002 and El Molino High School in 2006.

According to Nick Schuler, deputy director of Cal Fire Sacramento Communications office, Cal Fire received an email several months ago from the show’s producers with questions about buying safety gear from the department, which Cal Fire declined, but beyond that the department was not consulted on anything related to the show.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qEGFgZgUu8s">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Director Tyler released his statement after viewing the online trailer for “Fire Country,” released on May 18. According to Schuler, the trailer’s depiction of inmate firefighters engaging in a physical altercation with Cal Fire firefighters and other scenes were a poor reflection of the department.

Tyler concluded the statement by writing, “Please know that I am incredibly proud of the work that each of you do every day and look forward to the progress we make together serving the people of California.”