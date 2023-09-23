Cal Fire employee was groped by a coworker. 3 years later, she finally has her life back

Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

Resources also are available for those who have lost someone to suicide.

Editor's note: The following story contains sexual assault and suicidal ideation.

Carrie Young loved her job at Cal Fire.

The 37-year-old joined Fire Station 15 in Los Osos in 2018 as a battalion chief's assistant, she said, working to communicate between between Cal Fire and the Los Osos Community Service District.

It was her first 9-to-5 job after working in the service industry for about a decade. She liked the stability.

Young described her coworkers as like brothers, and felt the station was a healthy work environment.

That changed on Dec. 2, 2020.

That was the day James Peter Thomas, a fire captain at the time, sexually assaulted her. Young said her life hasn't been the same since.

Thomas, 59, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in January 2021. He pleaded no contest to the charge in May. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Young then sued Cal Fire in November 2021, alleging her assault could have been prevented if previous sexual harassment by Thomas had been taken seriously. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount on Aug. 31 after she filed a $1.75 million negligence claim against the agency.

How Cal Fire captain sexually assaulted coworker

Young had only met Thomas a few times before he assaulted her, she said, adding that he was one of the "overtime guys," meaning he usually worked shifts outside of typical office hours.

On that day almost three years ago, Thomas walked into Young's office, she said, and she said "hi" and gave him a hug. That's when he reached up her shirt, groped her breasts and pulled on her nipples.

According to court documents, Thomas immediately told Young that he "had never felt nipples like that before," and he continued to return to Young's office and ask if he "could do it again" throughout the workday.

Before the day ended, Thomas shared personal and explicit information about his sexual activity with Young, court documents say, and also told her he "didn't know why I did that," in reference to his assault on her. He also gave Young his personal cell phone number before leaving that day.

The next day, Young told The Tribune, she told one of the firefighters about the assault, and he reported it up the chain. That's when her supervisor pulled her aside to ask for more details about the incident.

At first she was upset at her friend, she said. She didn't want to start a problem and was still processing what had happened.

But her coworkers and battalion Fire Chief Paul Provence ensured her she had their support and that what Thomas did to her wasn't right. Three days later, Thomas was arrested.

Woman fell into homelessness during sexual assault case, she says

The trauma of what had happened was something Young couldn't shake, she said.

"I would just start crying every day at work," she said.

In the aftermath, Provence allowed her to work from home — she said he wanted her to prioritize her mental health — but eventually work became too much.

Young stopped being able to go to work in May 2021 — she was experiencing suicidal ideation — and filed a worker's compensation claim with Cal Fire. Her goal was to return to her job once she had healed.

But the worker's compensation checks were sporadic, Young said, and after she had used up all of her vacation and sick leave, she stopped receiving a paycheck.

Instead, she lived off of disability, but she couldn't apply for additional state funding because it was impossible to accurately quantify a monthly income amount thanks to the unreliability of worker's compensation.

Cal Fire would not cover the therapy they said she needed, Young said, and she ended up paying for it herself.

To cope, Young said she struggled with substances and eventually the financial challenges pushed her into homelessness.

In October 2022, almost two years after the assault, she put in her notice for her apartment before she would be evicted and purchased a van. When the van died, she purchased a white-and-blue truck. That was her home until just this month.

It wasn't until last week that Young realized she could never return to work at Cal Fire. She always wanted to — it was the best job she's had — but it's not the right environment for her healing, she said.

She formally resigned from her job in July, Young said.

"I fought for my job for so long, and there was no way of getting it back," she said.

In an emailed statement to The Tribune, Cal Fire spokesperson Nick Schuler said the agency cannot comment on specific allegations.

But generally speaking, he said, the State Compensation Insurance Fund has 90 days to make a liability determination in which the employee is eligible for up to $10,000 of medical treatment. If the agency is found liable, then the fund covers 22 days of full net pay, then two-thirds of average weekly wages for 52 weeks. If the employee cannot return to work after the initial 52 weeks because of the injury, they are entitled to two-thirds pay for up to another 52 weeks.