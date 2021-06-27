Subscribe

Cal Fire holding Mendocino County forest management forum

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 27, 2021, 3:11PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Cal Fire is inviting the public to attend a community meeting this week focused on forest management in Mendocino County.

The meeting is part of a number of events Cal Fire is holding where residents will be able to discuss their ideas and concerns about forest management.

In addition, Cal Fire officials at the meeting will discuss management of the Jackson Demonstration State Forest, the largest state-owned forest in California.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Willits High School baseball field, 299 N. Main St., in Willits.

For more information visit the agency’s Facebook page: Cal Fire Mendocino Unit.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette