Cal Fire holding Mendocino County forest management forum

Cal Fire is inviting the public to attend a community meeting this week focused on forest management in Mendocino County.

The meeting is part of a number of events Cal Fire is holding where residents will be able to discuss their ideas and concerns about forest management.

In addition, Cal Fire officials at the meeting will discuss management of the Jackson Demonstration State Forest, the largest state-owned forest in California.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Willits High School baseball field, 299 N. Main St., in Willits.

For more information visit the agency’s Facebook page: Cal Fire Mendocino Unit.

