Cal Fire lifts requirement for burn permits thanks to rain

Burn permits are no longer required within parts of Cal Fire’s coverage area thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures that eased the threat of fires, the agency has announced.

The announcement, issued on Sunday, applies to the State Responsibility Areas within Colusa, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Residents are allowed to burn debris and dead vegetation in certain parts of the state during certain parts of the year, but burn permits are sometimes required. Burning is suspended during dry periods.

Recent rainfall has drenched Northern California.

Since Dec. 1, 4.16 inches of rain have been recorded at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, according to the National Weather Service. That’s above the normal 2.23 inches that falls through Dec. 12, officials added.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi