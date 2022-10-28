Subscribe

Cal Fire lifts Sonoma County burn permit suspension

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 28, 2022, 10:19AM
Sonoma County Cal Fire Stations

Santa Rosa: 707-576-2001

Glen Ellen: 707-996-6900

Occidental: 707-874-3668

Petaluma: 707-762-6262

Hilton: 707-887-1770

Healdsburg: 707-433-2020

Cazadero: 707-632-5278

Cloverdale: 707-894-2306

The Sea Ranch: 707-785-2335

Santa Rosa headquarters: 707-576-2285

Cal Fire has lifted the burn permit suspension for Sonoma County, the agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit announced in a news release.

The change, announced Thursday, went into effect Friday.

Sonoma County residents who have valid air quality and fire agency permits on land where Cal Fire has authority can now resume burning on permissible burn days, the agency said.

Burn piles larger than four-by-four feet or broadcast burns must be inspected by Cal Fire officials before burning.

Anyone in northern Sonoma County wishing to burn must verify if it’s a permissive burn day before burning by calling the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District at 707-433-5911.

Those in southern Sonoma County should call the Bay Area Air Quality Management District at 415-749-4900.

More information and Cal Fire burn permits can be found at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com.

Alana Minkler

Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

