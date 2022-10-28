Cal Fire has lifted the burn permit suspension for Sonoma County, the agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit announced in a news release.

The change, announced Thursday, went into effect Friday.

Sonoma County residents who have valid air quality and fire agency permits on land where Cal Fire has authority can now resume burning on permissible burn days, the agency said.

Burn piles larger than four-by-four feet or broadcast burns must be inspected by Cal Fire officials before burning.

Anyone in northern Sonoma County wishing to burn must verify if it’s a permissive burn day before burning by calling the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District at 707-433-5911.

Those in southern Sonoma County should call the Bay Area Air Quality Management District at 415-749-4900.

More information and Cal Fire burn permits can be found at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

