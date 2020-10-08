Cal Fire marks 3-year anniversary of Tubbs fire with a moment of silence

Thursday marks the three-year anniversary of the start of the devastating Tubbs fire, which destroyed more than 5,600 homes and other buildings and killed 22 people in Santa Rosa and Sonoma and Napa counties.

At a Cal Fire operational briefing Thursday morning, firefighters battling the Glass fire held a moment of silence to honor those who died in the 2017 blaze.

“All of you that are here today were possibly here in that time in 2017,” said Cal Fire unit Chief Shana Jones. “And as you travel to and from the fire lines back and forth to the (Glass fire) incident, you’ve probably driven through the Tubbs footprint, which has changed the lives of everyone here.”