Cal Fire Mendocino to lift burn permit suspension Friday

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2022, 10:18AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Cal Fire’s Mendocino unit will lift its burn permit suspension for Mendocino County on Friday, the agency said in a news release.

Anyone in that county who lives on land where Cal Fire has authority, and who has a current and valid agricultural or residential permit, may resume burning on permissible burn days.

Burn permits are available online from Cal Fire at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. Residents can also request a mailed permit by calling Cal Fire’s Mendocino Unit Howard Forest headquarters in Willits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The number is 707-459-7414.

The following local fire agencies also can issue burn permits within their respective districts: Anderson Valley, Laytonville, Little Lake (Willits), Redwood Valley-Calpella and Brooktrails.

It is the responsibility of the land owner to check with the relevant local fire agencies before conducting a burn, to make sure all required permits have been secured and to confirm that it’s a permissible burn day, the agency said.

