Cal Fire: North Bay fire season to end on Monday

Cal Fire has announced this year’s disastrous fire season will officially come to an end in the North Bay on Monday.

Recent rain storms and cooler temperatures prompted the agency to allow its Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit―covering Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Colusa, Yolo and Solano counties―to transition out of the prolonged fire season starting Monday at 8 a.m., Cal Fire said in a news release.

Cal Fire says it will still maintain enough firefighting resources to respond to any new starts in the region. It will also continue monitoring weather conditions and has the ability to bolster staffing levels if the wildfire threat increases.

Earlier this month, the Santa Rosa Fire Department declared its fire season over. The department has turned its attention to preparing for winter floods and mudslides.

