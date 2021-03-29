Cal Fire plans prescribed burn in southeastern Mendocino County

Firefighters are burning vegetation across an area south of Yorkville near Upper Rancheria Creek in southeastern Mendocino County this week.

Residents and area visitors may see aircraft and smoke, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Mendocino Unit.

Firefighters will conduct the burn beginning Monday for a week, working from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day as long as weather and air quality conditions allow.

“If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be canceled,” CAL FIRE wrote in a news release.

The prescribed burning serves to reintroduce fire as a natural element of the ecosystem and reduce overall vegetation to prevent catastrophic wildfires, according to CAL FIRE. Controlled burns also improve wildlife habitat by spurring new plant growth, according to the agency, which said in this operation firefighters plan to leave unburned “islands” of vegetation to serve as shelter for small mammals.

In a previous prescribed burn this month, Mendocino firefighters reduced the amount of fuel on 110 acres on March 3 and 4, according to an agency Twitter account.

