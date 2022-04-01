Cal Fire requires burn permits in Sonoma, other Northern California counties as of April 11

Prior to burning, residents must obtain required permits from one of these agencies:

Beginning April 11, Cal Fire will require a burn permit for any outdoor open burning in State Responsibility Areas in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Solano, Yolo, and Colusa counties, according to a news release from the Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit this week.

State Responsibility Areas are where Cal Fire is the primary agency responsible for fire suppression and prevention. A map of the areas can be found at bit.ly/3wX7o6k.

The permits are available online at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. In order to get a permit, applicants must watch a video about requirements and safety tips, submit a form and print the permit

Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually, according to Cal Fire.

The Cal Fire permit is required in addition to an air quality permit and any local fire agency permit. For more information, contact your local Cal Fire station or fire department.

A different Cal Fire burn permit is also required for larger burn projects and will require an inspection. Call your local Cal Fire station for information on obtaining and setting up an inspection. The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit can be reached at 707-967-1400.

Fire authorities also said before igniting a fire, always call or check with the Bay Area Air Management District to confirm the day’s open burn status.

