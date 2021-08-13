Cal Fire says it does not have enough evidence to determine cause of Glass fire

Cal Fire said Friday after a months-long investigation it did not have sufficient evidence to determine the cause of the 2020 Glass fire, which burned 67,484 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, destroyed 1,555 structures and damaged another 282.

The fire, which began at 3:48 a.m. on Sept. 27, destroyed about 334 homes in Sonoma County, including 15 homes in Santa Rosa’s Skyhawk neighborhood. In Napa County, 308 homes were destroyed.

Only days after the fire, investigators focused on a rural, gated property on the slopes of Howell Mountain along North Fork Crystal Springs Road. That area is located in the hills that ring the eastern side of Napa Valley, according to neighbors and workers in the area.

Officially, Cal Fire lists the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road as the origin of the Glass fire. But on Friday Cal Fire said it simply did not have enough evidence to determine the cause.

“After a very meticulous and thorough investigation, which included months of follow-up on information provided by the public, not enough evidence was available to conclusively identify the cause,” Cal Fire said in a statement. “The cause of the Glass Fire is currently Undetermined pending any additional information or evidence that could lead to the determination of the cause.”

Cal Fire said in the statement that it immediately dispatched investigators to the Glass fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. “Tinder dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures contributed to extreme rates of fire spread which contributed to the difficulty in determining the cause of the fire,” Cal Fire said.

At the time of the fire, media reports said investigators were concentrating on a Howell Mountain property along the dead-end road that belongs to a Rutherford winery.

Most of the large, disastrous blazes that have erupted in California in recent years have been caused by power lines and equipment run by PG&E, including the 2019 Kincade fire in Sonoma County, the 2018 Camp fire in Butte County and most of the fires that broke out in October 2017 that destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County alone.

