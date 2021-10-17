Cal Fire: Smoke will be visible over Sonoma County from prescribed burn near Cazadero

Smoke from a prescribed burn near Cazadero will likely be visible across much of Sonoma County beginning Monday, Cal Fire officials said.

The burn is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and wrap up by 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Cal Fire said in a news release.

Firefighters are planning to burn about 40 acres near a ridge west of Magic Mountain Road and south of Kidd Creek, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire has managed prescribed burns on the ridge since 2018, according to the release. The burns are aimed at reducing vegetation that could fuel wildfires.

Smoke from this week’s burn will likely be visible on the Pole Mountain lookout camera at alertwidlfire.org, Cal Fire said.

