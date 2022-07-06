Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa crews dispatched to Electra Fire in Amador County

Several strike teams with nearly 70 Cal Fire firefighters from the North Bay have been deployed to the Electra Fire that broke out on Fourth of July in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Cal Fire dispatched an engine strike team Monday evening from its Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit and additional crews were deployed on Tuesday to the fire in Amador County, Battalion Chief Ben Nichols said.

One of the teams was returning from the Rices Fire in Nevada County but diverted to respond to the Electra Fire, he said.

In total, 10 engines, three bulldozers and two hand crews manned by 67 fire personnel are assisting with the response, Nichols said.

The Electra Fire started Monday afternoon in a recreation area of the North Fork Mokelumne River, temporarily trapping about 100 people in a PG&E facility. The fire tripled in size overnight and had burned 3,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials say the fire could’ve been ignited by fireworks or a barbecue. Close to 1,000 people are under evacuation orders and warnings in Amador and Calaveras counties.

A team of 22 firefighters on five engines from municipal agencies and fire districts throughout Sonoma County were deployed to the Rices Fire on June 28, the first local strike team sent to a wildfire this season, fire officials said.

