Cal Fire is suspending burn permits for outdoor residential burning in Sonoma, Napa, Yolo, Colusa and Solano counties as fire fuels are quickly drying out amid warmer weather.

For Napa, Yolo, Colusa and Solano counties, the suspension goes into effect Monday, while in Sonoma County, the suspension goes into effect July 3.

The suspension means residential burning of debris, such as branches and leaves, is no longer allowed in state responsibility areas.

“After another wet winter and above average snowpack, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the abundant grass crop,” a news release from Cal Fire said.

Although homeowners won’t be allowed to burn extra landscape debris, Cal Fire is asking residents to take steps to clear 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building.

Alternate ways to dispose of dead and dying vegetation include chipping or hauling it to a biomass or green waste facility.

The suspension does not affect camp fires, for which permits can be found at PreventWildfireCA.org.

