With warm, drier weather finally arriving in the North Coast, state fire officials are warning local residents to be alert and “smart” about activities that could spark a wildfire.

That includes creating defensible space around homes, such as cutting dry grass and foliage — but doing so early in the morning, when humidity is higher.

Jason Clay, a spokesman for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, said recent cool weather is now giving way to warmer summer temperatures, creating greater fire risks.

Clay pointed to a wildfire Friday afternoon that burned a little more than 23 in a rural area south of Petaluma. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. in the area of San Antonio Road and D Street.

That fire was followed by another smaller blaze reported at 3:30 p.m. just north of Santa Rosa on Linda Lane, east of Mark West Springs Road.

“Today, weather is expected to be warm and drier and humidity recovery (overnight) is not what we’ve been having,” Clay said. “Things are drying out and we have strong grass crop from the strong winter rains.”

Clay said efforts to create defensible space around homes, such as trimming dry grass, should be conducted in the morning, before 10 a.m. “We just want people to be smart...using the right equipment and doing it at the right time of day,” he said.

Saturday will see the hottest temperatures of the July 4th weekend, according to weather officials.

Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the high for Santa Rosa is expected to climb to 95 degrees, with some areas in the county reaching just shy of 100.

Winds are expected to be light with afternoon gusts only 10 to 15 miles an hour. “We’re kind of in a lighter wind pattern...it’s good news on that front,” she said.

Bingaman said one thing to watch out for is over the next few days the southern end of Sonoma County, nearest the San Francisco Bay, could see “summer king tides,” which are extremely high tides.

King tides, she said, happen only once or twice a year, adding that tides are expected to reach their highest between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. “High tides are expected each night, starting tonight and continuing to about 3 a.m. Wednesday,” she said.

Temperatures in Sonoma County will begin cooling on Sunday to the low 90s. Monday and Tuesday will see the mercury return to the low to mid 80s, Bingaman said.

Clay, the Cal Fire spokesman, reminded Sonoma County residents that a residential burn suspension goes into effect Monday. The Cal Fire order suspends all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

Burn permits have also been suspened in Colusa, Napa, Solano and Yolo counties. Thought outdoor residential burning is no longer allowed, Cal Fire reminds residents to prepared for wildfires creating a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around their homes and buildings.

The agency issued the following tips:

• Be prepared to evacuate if the time comes.

• Clear all dead and or dying vegetation around all structures.

• Landscape with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.

• Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.