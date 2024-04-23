The Cal Grant expansion for California college students is in jeopardy as the state deficit grows

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

When California’s budget surplus was in the tens of billions two years ago, legislators passed a law that would expand the state’s nationally renowned free-tuition and cash aid program to an additional 137,000 college students by fall 2024 — but only if the money is there.

Whether the Cal Grant tuition program grows will play out in the next two months, as state legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom grapple with a budget deficit now estimated at between $38 billion and $73 billion, depending on whom you ask.

Early signs suggest California’s upcoming budget, which legislators and the governor must finalize by late June, won’t be able to shoulder the new expenses. “Based on current revenue projections, those conditions are unlikely to be met in 2024-25,” wrote Lisa Qing, an analyst with the Legislative Analyst’s Office, in an email last week.

Full expansion would cost $245 million, on top of the $2.4 billion the state already spends on the Cal Grant program. The financial aid juggernaut fully covers tuition at the University of California and California State University and provides cash awards to community college students of $1,650, though some students with children get more. Private college students receive partial tuition waivers.

If implemented, much of the increased benefit would go to low-income community college students who currently aren’t eligible to receive the Cal Grant due to GPA restrictions. Expanding the Cal Grant has been a holy grail for lawmakers — and a saga of setbacks.

Some lawmakers are asking whether the state could partially expand the grant program in the hopes that more money will be available next year — no sure bet as projections show California will battle $30 billion deficits through 2028.

Meanwhile, the UC has asked lawmakers to delay changes to the Cal Grant until next year. A system official cited the colossal problems caused by new changes to the federal financial aid application, known as FAFSA, that have upended the normal workflow of financial aid offices across the country. Another reason? Because the proposed Cal Grant changes would generally lower the income cut-off for who is eligible, fewer UC students would ultimately be eligible for the grant over time.

“Given that and the challenges that we’re facing this year with FAFSA we would prefer that Cal Grant reform be enacted for 25-26,” said Shawn Brick, director of financial aid at UC, at a March Assembly hearing.

What full Cal Grant expansion would look like

Right now, Cal Grant is actually eight programs with their own rules and award amounts that about 400,000 students receive. The law to revamp Cal Grant would collapse all those programs into just two: the Cal Grant 2 for community colleges and the Cal Grant 4 for four-year universities.

The overhaul would expand eligibility to roughly 185,000 additional students but exclude 48,000 students currently eligible — a net increase of 137,000 students. Those already getting the award would continue to receive it.

Full expansion would cost $245 million, on top of the $2.4 billion the state already spends on the Cal Grant program.

Students would be newly eligible for several reasons. If they’re community college students, they’ll no longer need to satisfy a minimum GPA of 2.0. This builds on a 2021 law that allowed more than 100,000 community college students to receive the Cal Grant for the first time. University students will be newly eligible because the rules would no longer limit the award to students under 28. The new rules would also make students eligible for the Cal Grant even if they enroll directly into a university more than a year after finishing high school, removing the time-out-of-high school restriction.

But the overhaul would lower the income ceiling of who can get it, explaining why about 48,000 fewer students would be eligible for the Cal Grant. For example, under current rules, the income ceiling for a family of four with a dependent student going to college is $131,000. It would drop to $76,000 under the Cal Grant overhaul, Qing said at a March legislative hearing. Also, university students would no longer be eligible for some cash awards and the expectation will be that campus financial aid programs pick up the slack. At the same time, some university students who now only receive a $1,650 cash award as freshmen would instead be granted the tuition waiver that’s of higher value.

However, the trade-offs don’t end there. Under the new Cal Grant rules, an additional 45,000 low-income students who are parents would be eligible for the award, including the $6,000 in extra money for students with dependent children.