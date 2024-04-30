Cal Poly Humboldt: A small campus in the redwoods has the nation's most entrenched protest

ARCATA, Calif. - When university administrators across the nation worry about the potential fallout from campus protests, they may have Siemens Hall in mind.

The building, at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, includes the campus president's office and has been occupied for a week by pro-Palestinian protesters who barricaded themselves inside and fought off an early attempt by police to remove them. Protesters have since tagged walls and renamed it "Intifada Hall" by ripping off most of the signage on the brick exterior.

Inside, they painted graffiti messages like "Time 2 Free Gaza," "Pigs Not Allowed," and "Land Back," according to a video posted by local news site Redheaded Blackbelt. They occupied and defaced the office of the president, Tom Jackson Jr., spraying "Blood On Your Hands" across one framed wall hanging and "I Will Live Free or Die Trying" on his door.

The school, situated more than 275 miles north of San Francisco among the ancient coastal redwoods that drip with fog mist, is the site of the nation's most entrenched campus protest. It has gone well beyond the encampments on student quads elsewhere; at Cal Poly Humboldt, protesters took over the power center of the campus and have rejected increasingly desperate entreaties from officials for them to vacate the premises.

The university has shut down the entire campus, first for a couple days, then a week and now through May 10, one day before its scheduled commencement. After the Siemens Hall takeover, protesters set up dozens of tents on patches of grass around the hall, and demonstrators took over a second building to use its bathrooms and hold meetings. University officials estimate the damage to be in the millions of dollars.

To those outside Northern California, the show of force at Cal Poly Humboldt, in the college town of Arcata, has been a surprising turn in a region more typically associated with a hippie pacifism and marijuana farms. But beneath the good-vibes image, locals say, a culture of protest and resentment toward authority has percolated at the 6,000-student campus.

"Because of the long history of activism, we recognize that putting a tent out in front of the building may not be as effective of a statement for a student protest," said Anthony Silvaggio, who is a professor and the chair of the school's sociology department and was a student at the university in the 1990s.

The majestic redwoods in the region draw tourists from across the world; nearby, visitors can drive through a tree with a 21-foot diameter. The forests also have satisfied the thirst for lumber in the growing West as far back as the early Gold Rush days when San Francisco became a boomtown.

The natural beauty and the timber industry have long been at odds, however. The region was an early battleground in the "timber wars," in which environmentalists fought against logging companies to prevent the destruction of old growth forests across the Pacific Northwest in the 1980s and 1990s. Perhaps the most famous protest of that era occurred in Humboldt County, where activist Julia Butterfly Hill lived for 738 days in a California redwood that she named Luna.

Cal Poly Humboldt had modest beginnings, opening in 1914 as the Humboldt State Normal School to educate schoolteachers, starting with a graduating class of 15 women. Its academic mission expanded over the next century to offer a breadth of subjects, including forestry. (The school mascot is the Lumberjacks).

The campus is isolated from most of California, requiring at least a five-hour drive to reach San Francisco or Sacramento. Only 2% of undergraduates are Jewish, according to Hillel International, and the campus does not seem to have an active Jewish organization.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have made several demands since taking over Siemens Hall on April 22, including that the school disclose its holdings with Israel, divest from companies profiting from military action in the Gaza Strip, cut ties with Israeli universities and that charges against three students who were arrested the first night be dropped. They also want the university to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Cal Poly Humboldt leaders replied point by point, disclosing the school's holdings and collaborations with Israel in an attempt "to make a good faith effort to respond." By Friday, however, administrators had seemingly had enough. They told building occupiers that they had a brief "opportunity to leave with a guarantee of no immediate arrest." A spokesperson for the university said several protesters left the building, but protesters disputed that there had been any desertion in their ranks.