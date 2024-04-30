Law enforcement moved in early Tuesday and arrested 35 pro-Palestinian protesters after Cal Poly Humboldt students barricaded themselves inside two administrative buildings for a week on the Arcata campus.

University officials said the protesters, some of whom were students and faculty members, were arrested without incident around 2:30 a.m. and face charges of unlawful assembly, vandalism, conspiracy, assault of police officers and other charges, officials at the remote Northern California school said in a statement.

Across the nation, protesters dismayed by the Israel-Hamas war have set up demonstrations that range from peaceful occupations to defacing college buildings.

At Sacramento State, community members pitched a dozen tents in the library quad Monday to call for CSUs to divest from organizations that participate “in the occupation, colonization, and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.” Campus officials permitted protesters to camp until Wednesday night.

The sweeps at Cal Poly Humboldt came several hours after police engaged the protesters late Monday night, telling as many as 300 people they had to leave. Several hours later, authorities moved in to make arrests outside Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East. No injuries were reported.

“What was occurring was not free expression or a protest,” the university’s statement said. “It was criminal activity, and there were serious concerns it would spread even further on campus.”

Protesters said they didn’t instigate any violence and it was police who used force, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The demonstration sought to push the university to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and divest from companies supporting Israel. It marked the first instance in which demonstrators overtook college buildings amid protests across the country in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

“The university had made repeated efforts over the last week to resolve the situation,” school officials said. “This morning’s enforcement action was determined to be necessary to restore order and to address the lawlessness and dangerous conditions that had developed.”

As of 9 a.m., four of the protesters appeared in the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office booking logs. They face charges of resisting officers, failure to disperse from the scene of a riot, obstructing a public business establishment and occupying property without consent, according to the logs.

Students who were arrested could also face discipline under university administrative policies and Cal Poly Humboldt employees arrested could face disciplinary action, university officials said.

Wearing riot gear, law enforcement from several agencies marched onto campus carrying batons and plastic shields early Tuesday as university officials closed campus through May 10.

Video captured by local news station KAEF showed Siemens Hall wall’s covered in messages calling to free Palestine.

“This is a difficult day, it breaks my heart to see it, and truly nobody wanted to see things come to this,” Tom Jackson Jr., Cal Poly Humboldt’s president, said in a statement. “We’ve all watched this with great concern, and always with the sincere hope that it would be resolved peacefully.”

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said in a statement the arrests were “essential” to re-establish order on campus and bring safety back to campus.

Reporter Adelmi Ruiz with a local news stations KAEF and KRCR was also detained but not arrested, according to the stations.