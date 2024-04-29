Cal Poly Humboldt closes campus to outsiders amid protests, occupation

More drama unfolded at Cal Poly Humboldt on Friday, with the pro-Palestinean protestors who have occupied Siemens and Nelson halls on campus receiving an offer to vacate the buildings with no immediate arrest on Friday.

Saturday afternoon, the university announced a "hard closure" of campus via a news release because of the ongoing protest and occupation, where people who do not live on campus are now prohibited from being present on campus. As part of the hard closure, there will be road closures at Harpst and B streets as well as Plaza and LK Wood.

"This closure means that nobody without authorization by University Police is allowed on the campus. Anyone on campus without permission is subject to citation or arrest," the university says in the release. "Students who live on campus in residence halls are presumed to have permission to remain in the limited area of the hall they live in and dining facilities. Until further updates, student residents do not have permission to be in other parts of campus."

Shortly before the deadline Friday that the university imposed, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal made an appearance on campus and met with a member of the protesters to discuss the next step for both sides.

"Obviously, you've taken over a school, there's a lot of demands that can't be accomplished here, so what can we do to work together to try and accomplish your goals, our goal? Our goal is to restore law and order here," Honsal said to a protester shortly after the deadline set by the university Friday. "Right now there isn't. What we can do is we can make that happen working with University Police, working with university leadership to try to get these goals achieve,d but it's going to take us working together. We don't want to have to come in and use force, that's the last thing we want to do. That's ugly."

Honsal also informed the protesters that there were no imminent plans of a police presence returning to campus while seeking an "exit strategy" for the protesters.

"There's no sense of urgency at this point in time," Honsal said when asked if deputies will appear on campus before further talks with the protesters. "Unless there's a reason for us to go in there right now because of something that's occurring beyond those lines, we have no plans at this moment to go in there."

"We understand that things have happened here, but we need to get to that next level," Honsal said.

There was a "check-out" table outside of the occupation on campus Friday but few if any protesters were interested in giving their names to the administration with just the promise of no immediate arrests. The Lumberjack reported interim suspensions have been sent to students the university believes have participated, barring them from campus.

The deadline raised anxiety around the occupied areas with fears of law enforcement returning to campus for a potential forced removal of occupants on Monday, but only Honsal and one other sheriff's office deputy alongside him ended up contacting protesters.

On Thursday, Cal Poly Humboldt responded to the six demands from the protesters and announced Friday that campus will be closed until May 10, the day before commencement. The university could not meet four of the six demands but did release its financial holdings and collaboration with Israel. According to the university, there are no direct investments in specific companies and it projects the indirect investment in the areas that were asked about less than 1% of their $51 million portfolio. With the university's defense investment at less than 0.5%, the university said that the number can fluctuate.

Protester Holly Hiatt told The Times-Standard that the original plan of the sit-in at Siemens Hall was never to close campus.

"The university is pinning that on the protest even though it was their decision," Hiatt said. "That was never requested by anyone."

A major development Friday was that the occupants decided to open Siemens Hall to the public after removing barricades from one entry point, allowing visitors, and even university administrators, to inspect the office of President Tom Jackson and the rest of the hall for a bizarre self-guided tour just after the 5 p.m. deadline to leave the hall. The hall was tagged with graffiti of primarily pro-Palestinean messages along with more direct gripes about Jackson and law enforcement.

"I was pleased to see that there wasn't a lot of physical damage in terms of windows broken or offices breached. I don't see that, except for the president's office" Cal Poly Humboldt's Jeff Crane said after visiting Siemens Hall for the first time since the occupation. "It's fixable, and I also have to say I'm impressed to see that in the president's office. It looks like all his memorabilia is still there."

Crane also added that it seemed as if sensitive documents that reside in Sieme's Hall appear to be untouched with the doors entering the rooms where the documents are located seemingly remaining secure.

"Students are frustrated with the administration, they don't feel like they're getting enough and we're frustrated, we want more and so there's some tension. Dialogue is still going on, there's conversations still continuing," Crane said. "As long as we're talking about how we can negotiate, I think that's positive. And I want to say over and over again, the students have been gracious, they've been courteous, they've been respectful and welcoming. I've always felt safe in all these conversations."

Even with those positive sentiments, Crane still fears the possibility of not agreeing in the coming days.

"If this isn't resolved, well it's going to have really bad long-term and short-term effects," Crane said. "I worry that we aren't making the progress we need to resolve this."

Protesters remain on campus inside both Nelson and Siemens Hall, along with many more in tents around the surrounding areas on campus, with no resolution as of Saturday morning.

Instead of coming to head with a clash with police like earlier this week, Friday's atmosphere was community-minded, with a protester who refused to give their name saying opening the building to the larger community meant leaving behind the barriers between people at the occupation. Some protesters have emphasized a major point of the occupation is unlinking the university's ties to Israel, as a humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza following the Oct. 7 attacks — estimates reported by the Associated Press are that 34,000 people have died.

A protester who refused to provide their name but gave the name Rosie said, "Personally, I think that they don't want students to recognize how much power students have."

