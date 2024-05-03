Naomi Schumichen was on the phone with her sister on April 22, taking a walk around the Cal Poly Humboldt campus for fresh, coastal air. She heard shouting from Siemens Hall, and noticed an unusual number of police officers starting to swarm the building.

She watched as a growing number of protesters began chanting for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and demanding the university disclose any financial dealings with the Israeli military. She crossed the quad to the student activity center and walked up to the second-floor balcony to get a better view of the chaotic scene below.

“I just wanted to be there,” Schumichen said, “in case something happened, or somebody got hurt.”

She said she left the scene before the violent clash that day between police and protesters that resulted in a student-led occupation of the university’s administrative building. For over a week, dozens of students barricaded themselves in Siemens Hall while hundreds of their classmates took watch around the building, stayed overnight in tents, participated in a faculty-led teach-in, learned traditional Palestinian dances, and lit candles and burnt sage for victims of the Israel-Hamas War.

This escalating scene at Cal Poly Humboldt unfolded as students across the nation began occupying campus spaces in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. And while other, larger universities have drawn more national attention, this small, quiet college in Northern California has seen one of the most intense university protests, leading to more than 30 arrests, millions of dollars in damage and a shutdown of the campus.

Schumichen, a third-year transfer student from El Dorado Hills, said she returned to the quad later that first night to see what had developed. She returned sporadically throughout the week, and was especially excited about the teach-in, which took place in the quad last Wednesday.

Beyond some chalk art on the ground, Schumichen said she did nothing besides what she might have done on any other day on the progressive and close-knit campus: seek out her friends, gather where professors were speaking and participate in some of the impromptu campus activities that students love about the small, 8,000-person college.

“Our professors were there,” Schumichen said. “So it felt safe to be there.”

A suspension, and countless questions

But on April 26, four days after the initial demonstration, she received an email from Molly Kresl, associate dean of students, informing her that she had been placed on an interim suspension “for either the duration of the occupation of Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall or May 12th, 2024, whichever is shorter.”

Kresl alleged that Schumichen was guilty of unauthorized entry and misuse of a university building and interfering with university officials and public safety officers. Schumichen denied those allegations and said she never entered Siemens Hall.

She is alleged to have disrupted the university’s ability to facilitate classes, obstructed the free flow of pedestrian traffic by blocking entries to campus buildings, as well as violating the university’s fire code and participating in “an activity that infringes on the rights of other students, staff and faculty.”

“I am confident,” Schumichen said, “that this was a scare tactic to keep people away from the protest.”

“We do not have any more information at this time,” a university communications specialist wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee when asked about the number of students suspended, how it would enforce suspensions or what the student appeals process is.

Schumichen has compared her email with those received by several other students. All received the email at the same time on April 26 and were given an identical case number.

“My mental health has been a wreck this past week with constantly being on edge,” said Schumichen.

She lives in campus housing and wasn’t even sure if she was allowed to be in her dorm, because her interim suspension indicated she could not use any campus facilities.

She responded to Kresl’s email that day, she said, and did not hear back until May 1. She was sent a Google document asking if she was in Siemens Hall or the quad between April 22 and April 30 and, if so, what time she was there, what she was doing, and where exactly she was.

“It seems like they want people to incriminate themselves,” Schumichen said.

She received another message May 2 confirming that she was allowed to stay in her dorm during her suspension.

The ‘true cost’ of student protests

On April 29, a week after students clashed with police as they took over Siemens Hall, the police returned in full force, in larger numbers than before, with help from across the state.