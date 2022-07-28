Cal State agreed to keep sexual harassment findings against two professors under wraps

After a few alcoholic drinks at a pizza joint near campus, a professor in the psychology department at Cal State San Marcos allegedly insinuated to a female student that he was turned on and started kissing her neck.

In the chemistry department, a professor pinned a female student's arms to her side, lowered his hands to her back and pressed his groin against her hips, she said.

Both professors denied the claims but investigations conducted by the campus Title IX office concluded the professors had engaged in egregious sexual harassment and misconduct in violation of university policy. The professors' accounts of the events were found to be not credible.

Instead of pursuing disciplinary action, however, the university agreed to generous settlements with the professors, Roger Morrissette and David Bwambok, which included voluntary resignations, paid administrative leave and, in one case, expunging records of disciplinary action from his personnel file, according to university reports obtained by The Times that detail the investigations and settlements.

In both cases, the university agreed to only confirm the professors' position and dates of employment if contacted by prospective employers and would not volunteer any additional information.

One works at a community college not far from San Marcos; the school was unaware of the allegations against the professor, a spokesperson said. The other works at an out-of-state university, which declined to comment.

A Cal State San Marcos spokeswoman said the settlements were reached after consideration of several factors, including the prospect the professors could maintain their employment contracts through arbitration.

"The university's priority was protecting its student and employee community and the quickest and, more importantly, most assured route to these individuals no longer working for the campus was via settlements," said Margaret Chantung, chief communication officer at the university. "This route also avoided placing the complainants in the situation of being questioned about their testimony and going through the painful experience of reliving their experiences."

The revelations are the latest jolt to the California State University system, where a series of scandals have called into question its handling of sexual harassment and other misconduct claims.

At San Marcos, the investigations of Morrissette and Bwambok included graphic allegations.

In 2016, a student said Morrissette, a former adjunct professor of psychology, drove her to a pizza place after class to answer an "academically related question."

During the conversation, Morrissette told the student that his penis was erect, she said.

Later that night, at a bar, he described intimate relations with another woman while stroking the student's hair and shoulders, she said.

The student said she felt unsafe but tried to be nice because she didn't want to jeopardize her grade.

Morrissette denied the allegations. Upon learning the incident was under investigation, he filed a grievance through the faculty union.

In 2019, a former student of Bwambok's said he invited her into his office to catch up.

When she tried to leave, the former assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry insisted on hugging her and would not loosen his grip, she said. He then pressed his erect penis "against her upper thigh and pelvic area."

After getting home, the student and her mother reported the incident to campus police.

Bwambok denied the allegations to campus police and the Title IX office.

As a result of the campus police investigation, the university notified Bwambok of its intent to dismiss him, which Bwambok appealed. Under the terms of the settlement, documents relating to the disciplinary action were withdrawn from his personnel file.

"The parties desire to avoid the expense, inconvenience and uncertainty of continued proceedings and wish to resolve all disputes and claims between them," the settlement stated.

The Title IX investigation uncovered that Bwambok was previously cautioned by his department chairman about inappropriately touching students. In early 2019, another student of Bwambok's requested that the chairman bring up the topic after she described a lingering hug that made her uncomfortable. A formal complaint was never filed.

Neither of the professors responded to phone and email requests for comment.

Under the terms of the settlements, Morrissette and Bwambok did not acknowledge any wrongdoing. The Times obtained the settlements under the state's open records law.

Both professors' settlements came with a stipulation that they would not seek employment in the Cal State system again. The university agreed that if contacted for a reference, it would not comment on their eligibility to be rehired and would only confirm their titles and dates of employment.