Cal State chancellor supports ‘equity for all’ at SSU visit

California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro, while speaking at a campus forum Wednesday during his visit to Sonoma State University, stressed his background as a first-generation Latino Cal Grant student who beat the odds to excel at college.

He added that he believes his “lived experience” in the San Joaquin Valley helped him to land his new position as chancellor, which began in January after he served eight years as president of Cal State Fresno.

About 43% of Cal State students are Latino, a large proportion of whom are from low-income families.

“I know what a Cal Access loan is and what it’s like having to meet expenses from week to week,” said Castro, 54, who was admitted to UC Berkeley under a special program for promising Latino students in agricultural communities.

Castro, who is touring all the Cal State system campuses, participated in a question-and-answer session hosted by SSU Provost Karen Moranski.

He told a small group of students and faculty members that being chancellor is “very different from being president, and I miss the campus environment, so you filled my cup today.”

He addressed questions about climate change, the drop in SSU enrollment since the pandemic and the systemwide graduation initiative to help more students complete their degrees.

His main message throughout was that his role as chancellor is to bring together and support various entities in the 23-campus system. “My theory of action is ‘We will stick together,’ ” he said.

For example, he said the enrollment drop at Northern California campuses must be balanced with the over-enrollment problem at Southern California campuses since the pandemic.

Sonoma State’s enrollment has declined by 20%, down to 7,197, since before the pandemic, Moranski said adding later, that the drop is partly because a smaller number of Southern California students have chosen to enroll in that region.

Castro was met with a demonstration outside the SSU Student Center by members of the California Faculty Association, who were protesting the CSU board’s proposed 10% raise for campus presidents over three years and a one-time 2% offer in their new contract for instructors systemwide.

The union represents around 29,000 instructors across the state.

Wednesday he told the gathering, which included union members, that he “embraces equity for all groups,” but that a $2 million compensation study showed that little had been done in the area of campus presidents’ salaries for some time.

SSU President Judy Sakaki received no raise last year during her three-year review.

At a news conference held before the forum, Castro said, “We must do more. And we have plans to actively engage with our legislative friends in Sacramento, and the governor as well, to address those inequities. And I think that will be very important for us in terms of recruiting and retaining the most diverse and talented faculty and staff.”

Elaine Newman, SSU professor of math and statistics and a member of the statewide faculty union bargaining unit, said later that negotiations are nearing a stalemate, “and we took advantage of the chancellor being here to tell him how we feel about what’s been offered.”

She said the 2% offer “doesn’t even keep up with inflation.”

The union is seeking a 4% raise, and has asked for a campus ombudsman, better parental leave, and five-year contracts for lecturers and been rejected, Newman said.

“I think the chancellor heard our message loud and clear: Our working conditions are the students’ learning conditions.”

A freshman student who said she was the first in her family to go straight to college from high school, Cassandra Balderama of Stockton, said she was pleased with what Castro had to say about making college more accessible to all.

Other students weren’t so happy that their submitted question wasn’t chosen at the forum, and handed Castro a petition advocating for student safety from a professor they believe is discriminating against them.

At the news conference, Castro and Sakaki also spoke about efforts to combat enrollment decline.

Sakaki pointed to other factors that have affected enrollment, including wildfires, public safety power shut-offs and smoky air.

“We’re needing to expand and really be aggressive in our outreach,” she said, adding that students can be powerful voices to help recruit new learners.

Other data suggest areas of potential for Sonoma State: the class of continuing students who transferred from Santa Rosa Junior College to SSU this fall was the largest in the school’s history, for example.

That’s why the university plans to continue to strengthen its relationships with community colleges across the North Bay and beyond, said Julia Gonzalez, vice president for strategic communications.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.