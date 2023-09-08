The California State University system has been dogged by allegations of widespread sexual abuse and poor oversight for several years, with Sonoma State figuring prominently in the conversation.

A bill introduced by State Sen. Bill Dodd would increase transparency surrounding such sexual assault and harassment investigations — and it is headed for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

SB 808 would require the Cal State chancellor’s office, and each of its 23 campuses, including Sonoma State, to provide the number of sexual harassment reports they received each year. It would also require them to document how many of those resulted in investigations, how long it took the investigations to commence and conclude, and how many investigations triggered hearings and appeals.

The public university system would have to post the annual reports on its website.

SB 808 is co-sponsored by the California Faculty Association and CSU Employees Union.

“We should expect more from our systems we have in place for transparency and accountability,” Dodd told The Press Democrat. “If an administrator violates the law, they should be held accountable. In the end, you can’t manage what you can’t measure. This is all about legislative oversight. If there isn’t oversight, how do you know if a bill is having the impact it was designed to have?”

Dodd introduced SB 808 on Feb. 17. His district includes about 30% of Sonoma County, plus all of Napa and Solano counties, most of Yolo and small portions of Sacramento and Contra Costa,

If anything, the sexual assault and harassment climate appears more dire now.

In July, the independent legal firm Cozen O’Connor published a set of reports that challenged Cal State to increase its staffing and overhaul its bureaucracy to keep students and safe from sexual assault, harassment and discrimination, as dictated by federal Title IX legislation.

The law firm called Cal State’s legal staffing “woefully deficient” compared to other large public university systems. The reports also cited poor data collection and tracking, which has on occasion allowed school administrators to be disciplined for failure to act on sexual abuse claims, then slide into faculty positions at other campuses.

In February 2022, then-Cal State Chancellor Joseph Castro resigned amid accusations that he had mishandled claims alleging a vice president at Fresno State sexually harassed students and staff while Castro was president of that campus.

Closer to home, Cozen’s audit revealed that Sonoma State logged 43 sexual harassment reports between 2018 and 2022, a rate of roughly six harassment reports per 1,000 students. That was one of the highest rates in the system.

Of the 43 reports of sexual harassment at Sonoma State in that time frame, only seven were investigated.

These numbers were a reminder of the revelations that hit the campus in 2022, when The Press Democrat first reported that Cal State had paid $600,000 to then-SSU provost Lisa Vollendorf to resolve her dispute with the school.

Vollendorf alleged that she had brought complaints by at least two female Sonoma State employees against Patrick McCallum, the husband of Judy Sakaki, who was the university president at the time. According to Vollendorf, Sakaki had buried the claims and retaliated against the provost for raising the alarm — assertions that Sakaki and McCallum have consistently denied.

As more complaints about McCallum’s behavior came to light, he and Sakaki separated. Within two months of the original story’s publication, students protested, Sakaki lost a no-confidence vote among faculty members, and she resigned her presidency.

Sakaki’s successor, Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, has made it a stated goal to be more transparent and responsive to sexual abuse allegations at the Rohnert Park campus.

Dodd is confident the new administration is on that path.

“Mike Lee is trying to change the culture there, and I think he’s doing a fantastic job,” the State Senator said. “I don’t think we need to belabor the events there. I think the bill has sent a message that this is not business as usual. I had other state colleges in my district that had similar circumstances, which mostly involved students who didn’t feel safe.”

SB 808 has enjoyed wide bilateral support. It passed the Senate floor on a 73-0 vote Aug. 24, then the Senate on a 37-0 vote Sept. 1. It is currently in the “engrossing and enrolling” stage, a procedural process that should put the bill before the Governor any day.

Dodd doesn’t have a true sense of what Newsom will do with it.

“Not really. But look, the Governor’s got a long track record of fairness to all,” he said.

