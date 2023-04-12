In California’s constellation of community colleges, Calbright College is shifting from a dying star to something less nebulous.

California’s only fully online community college is no longer struggling for students as the state’s tiniest. Calbright now educates 2,300 Californians, up from about 1,000 a year ago, exceeding enrollment of four brick-and-mortar community colleges and growing at a considerable clip even as more than 40 other campuses continue to shed students and the system as a whole is just now rebounding from an enrollment collapse.

The campus’s enrollment is growing by about 8% monthly. At that pace, it’ll hit 3,000 students by early summer.

Students are also sticking around longer. However, still less than 10% of students earn a certificate within a year of studies, new data show, even though the college advertises that students can complete the three main programs in less than a year.

Calbright’s model of providing certificates rather than degrees in a few subject areas that have employer demand is appealing to a growing number of older students, many without a high school diploma. Unlike the traditional higher-education model of long semesters and class lectures, students at Calbright complete course sections en route to a final exam at a pace that works for them. There are no lectures led by instructors, but teachers and tutors are on standby if students need help.

The campus doesn’t charge tuition, uses digital-only textbooks free of cost, and provides Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots on loan to students who seek them without charging a dime.

Several students who spoke with CalMatters said the industries for which Calbright prepares them are friendly to work-from-home arrangements, something they crave after years of being on their feet in service or construction jobs.

“There’s no way I’m going back to restaurants,” said Jeremy Cox, 47, a Calbright student living near Long Beach and inaugural president of the college’s student government. “Now that I have a family, I’m not willing to give up those times” working 50-hour weeks on weekends and holidays.

Trying period, new data

Calbright’s recent good news is a welcome change for the nascent college, which has already survived several attempts by state lawmakers to completely defund it and endured a scathing state audit since former Gov. Jerry Brown willed it into existence in 2018.

That state audit said, essentially, get better, or shut down.

Its leaders got the message.

“We are continuing to submit and meet every milestone that has been laid out for us in terms of our legislative milestones” and audit recommendations, said Ajita Talwalker Menon, Calbright president and CEO.

Calbright shared detailed completion data with CalMatters that tracked how many new students remained enrolled or finished with their studies 9-to-12-months later — the first time the college has shared this information publicly.

Between late 2020 and late 2021, 7% to about 40% of new students who started at Calbright remained enrolled or completed their studies nine months to a year later — the rest withdrew.

In the most recent data, those still enrolled or finished is way up — 53% and 70%, respectively, for students who started in the first two calendar quarters of 2022.

Still, fewer than 10% of students complete their studies within a year, though the data stops at the end of 2022 and doesn’t fully capture students who enrolled that year.

Calbright’s leadership stresses that the college is designed to give students considerable flexibility to earn their certificates. Unlike the traditional higher-education model in which students enroll at the start of a semester and earn degrees based on how many terms and courses they complete, Calbright uses a “competency-based” model. In that approach, students pass lessons as quickly or slowly as they can, without penalty. That, in turn, means some students can finish in a few months, while others may need more than a year.

A full apples-to-apples comparison to the community college system averages is impossible because Calbright doesn’t use a semester model but rather enrolls new students weekly. Calbright’s students are also much older than the system average. Still, zeroing in on just students older than 25 — practically all of Calbright’s students — systemwide retention levels drop to about 50% semester-to-semester in 2019-20, the most recent data.

By that measure, Calbright is currently keeping more of its students than the systemwide average.

Calbright has similarities to other community colleges

Though Calbright’s completion rates after a year seem low, the community college system overall historically has posted paltry success rates — just 16% of students earned a certificate, degree or transferred to a four-year institution within three years, even though achieving those milestones should take two years or less for full-time students.