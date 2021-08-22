Caldor Fire near Tahoe jumps Highway 50 amid high winds

Aug. 22---

California's raging Caldor Fire southwest of Lake Tahoe crossed Highway 50 on Saturday as high winds pushed the blaze closer to more homes and communities. As of its last mapping on Sunday morning, the fire has burned 98,149 acres and is zero percent contained.

Gusting winds carried flames over the highway near Kyburz, a small community 18 miles east of Pollock Pines. A 46-mile stretch of Highway 50 is closed in both directions between Sly Park Road and the Highway 50/89 roundabout in Meyers. There is no estimated date of reopening, according to Caltrans District 3.

"The main fire spread was to the northeast, aided by the winds and spotting of up to one mile," Cal Fire said in its latest incident report. "Fire-damaged timber continues to release in all areas causing rollout and ember cast. Ignitions are established easily in the very dry receptive fuel bed."

Captain Stephen Horner, a Cal Fire spokesperson, said Sunday morning that the spot fire is burning in a heavy wooded area and winds are pushing it into a canyon. "It is somewhat significant, but not real big right now," Horner said.

He added, "This is turning out to be a larger and more significant fire in California's history. It's far from over. Even some of the areas around Grizzly Flats and Pollock Pines are still very active. We're trying to put this fire in a box and it's not working that way."

On Sunday, crews will be focused on preventing other spot fires from crossing the major highway that's an artery between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.

Evacuations remained in effect for tens of thousands in El Dorado County and pushed farther into the neighboring Amador County, inching closer to South Lake Tahoe.

"We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted, but that's how firefighting has been in the state this year," Eldorado National Forest Supervisor Chief Jeff Marsolais said.

The Caldor Fire ignited in heavy timber in the Eldorado National Forest near the small town of Grizzly Flats south of Pollock Pines on Aug. 14, burning a destructive path through the community of about 1,200 people. Photos from the aftermath show an elementary school, a post office and homes that were turned into piles of ash. Cal Fire said more than 328 structures have been destroyed and damage assessments are still underway. A map of damaged structures can be found here.

The U.S. Forest Service officials announced a complete shutdown of the Eldorado National Forest through Sept. 30 because of the fire. The Rubicon Trail is also closed.

On Saturday evening, Heavenly ski resort announced it is closing for the season.

"Due to ongoing risk of wildfire to the Tahoe Region, Heavenly is now closed for summer," the resort wrote on its site. "We thank our guests and staff for a great summer and now turn our attention to winter. We'll be ready when the snow flies and look forward to welcoming you back for the 2021/22 winter season."

___

(c)2021 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.