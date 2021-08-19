Caldor fire near Lake Tahoe threatens more towns as California blazes destroy over 1 million acres

Before California has even entered peak fire season, the state has already passed a grim milestone: more than 1 million acres burned.

A dozen large wildfires — including the monstrous Dixie fire and the destructive Caldor fire — as well as numerous smaller ones continue to char the landscape and turn thousands of residents into refugees.

Several fires remain at minimal containment days and even weeks after igniting, spurred by hot, dry conditions that have parched vegetation and primed it to burn — often at rapid speed. After igniting more than a month ago, the massive, multicounty Dixie fire was only 35% contained Thursday morning.

New fires seem to crop up almost daily. A pair of blazes — the Cache fire in Lake County and the French fire in Kern Count y — both erupted Wednesday, forcing swift evacuations. The Cache fire had burned 80 acres and was 20% contained Thursday morning, while the French fire had swelled to 3,223 acres with no containment, fire officials said.

Several other wildfires are also ravaging Northern California, including the Monument and McFarland fires, which are burning northwest of the Dixie fire and were sparked in late July by lightning.

Now burning into its fifth day, the Caldor fire in El Dorado County had surged to 65,475 acres by Thursday morning and remained 0% contained as firefighters working with limited resources struggled to create containment lines in rugged terrain.

With winds expected to arrive from the southwest, there are fears the fire burning east of Sacramento could push north on Thursday, threatening the communities of Kyburz, Pollock Pines and Fly Park, fire officials said. Firefighters are stationed in those areas to defend structures.

"That has been the main focus — critical infrastructure and structures — to protect those things with the resources we've had onsite," said Capt. Keith Wade, a public information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Incident Management Team 6.

The Caldor fire exploded Monday afternoon, ballooning from less than 2,000 acres to more than 50,000 two days later, and leveling Grizzly Flats and nearby communities, according to fire officials.

More than 5,000 people in the fire's path have had to flee their homes. The blaze has already consumed a church, a school and other structures and injured at least two people.

"We know that there were significant damage in those areas," Wade said.

A damage assessment team that arrived Wednesday was going house to house to tally the destruction and could have an update by Friday, Wade said.

As the blaze continues to spread, fire crews battling the conflagration have more than doubled, with ranks growing from 250 to just over 650.

Resources have been stretched thin by multiple fires raging across the state. And it's a constant challenge to determine where to place firefighters, especially in remote areas, Wade said.

"There's a lot of operational decisions that need to go into play as we attack these large-scale fires," he said Thursday. "Where to focus our firefight: Do we take it head-on, or do you determine that it's best to fight from the air, or do you take more of a defensive stance in certain places?"

The Dixie fire — the second-largest wildfire in California history — had seared more than 678,000 acres by Thursday as containment of the blaze has inched up in recent days.

It continues to threaten several communities, and on Thursday morning, flames were close to Janesville, according to the latest incident report.

Winds that have spurred red flag warnings across Northern California for several days are expected to die down. Though fire officials said the weather change could offer some respite, they warned that challenging conditions remain.

"We'll still expect activity just because the dry air that's around us, the dry fuels and the receptiveness of everything," fire behavior analyst Brian Newman said during a briefing Thursday morning. "It's allowing that fire to keep going over there and keep challenging lines."