California Dept. of Corrections parole agents shoot suspect in Santa Rosa

State parole agents shot and critically injured a suspect in Santa Rosa Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred about 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane, off Thomas Lake Harris Drive, in the Fountaingrove neighborhood.

It involved parole agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, officials said.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he was in critical condition following surgery, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident.

No other injuries have been reported.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7221226&lat=38.48876449999999&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The area where the shooting reportedly took place is directly north of Nagasawa Community Park.

The street is lined with about eight houses.

A small number of law enforcement personnel were still at the scene as of 8:30 p.m. Yellow security tape surrounded the home.

Residents in the area said they were unaware of what happened, only that they heard second hand that shots had been fired at that location earlier in the day.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available Wednesday night.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi