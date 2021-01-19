Calfornia Gov. Newsom's COVID-19 briefings often leave more questions than answers, some officials say

In his last news briefing of 2020, one of more than 100 held since the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in March, Gov. Gavin Newsom looked seriously into the camera and assured Californians that public schools could reopen as soon as February.

The pressure to return to in-classroom learning had been intensifying for months, and Newsom's "California Safe School for All" plan was an attempt to temper growing discontent.

It didn't work. Superintendents in seven of California's largest school districts said Newsom failed to address the needs of big-city schoolchildren and called his policy "confused." The state's largest teachers' union said it left "many unanswered questions." The independent Legislative Analyst's Office, which evaluates proposals for state lawmakers, said the governor's proposal was "likely unfeasible."

Once a reassuring elixir to millions of Californians facing the harrowing unknowns of a contagious, deadly virus, Newsom's briefings — streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter and covered extensively by California news outlets — appear to have lost the impact they commanded in the spring.

Part of that can be blamed on natural fatigue after being imprisoned by a pandemic for 10 months, making people more likely to tune out.

"The public has gotten tired of hearing about the coronavirus, and so I think messaging has gotten increasingly difficult because people have stopped listening. Instead of talking more, you have to really sharpen your message to one or two things that people need to understand," said Jennifer Kent, who was appointed director of the state Department of Health Care Services during the administration of former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015 before resigning last year.

Newsom himself may share much of the blame. The governor, who had already come to embody the left in this polarized nation, used the briefings to cement himself as the sole voice of the state's response — inflaming the politicization of the pandemic, while at the same time boosting his name recognition in California and beyond its borders.

But as the crisis has dragged on, the Democratic governor's credibility has been eroded by more than his decision in November to attend a lobbyist's birthday party at an upscale restaurant as he advised Californians to stay home. Critics say Newsom frequently hypes announcements and keeps local government and public officials in the dark about his plans.

Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) said that, throughout the pandemic, Newsom has made announcements with few details and left lawmakers like himself to field questions about programs they know little about, including his school reopening plan.

"I understand the excitement of talking about a program, but given the sensitivities right now, there are districts that want details," Ting said. "That has happened quite a bit during the pandemic."

Since the outset of the pandemic, Newsom's news conferences have been tightly controlled, with news organizations calling in remotely due to being barred from attending in person because of COVID-19 safeguards. Newsom's aides decide who is permitted to ask a question and follow-up questions — essential when politicians don't give clear or direct answers — are not allowed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was awarded the International Emmy Founders Award for his daily news conferences, has come across in his briefings as a "patriarch of a big family" — confident and unafraid to answer questions, said Joseph S. Tuman, a professor of political and legal communications at San Francisco State.

"Newsom strikes me a little bit as wanting to limit the outflow of information and to not invite questions that will just get you in trouble or something like that," Tuman said, adding that the possibility of a recall appears to be influencing the governor's messaging. "It's sort of a defensive posture, and that's not helpful to him right now."

The vast majority of Newsom's briefings are held inside the operations center at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services on a decommissioned Air Force base just outside Sacramento. Standing in front of the camera, with the U.S. and state flags draped behind him, Newsom displays an impressive command of the intricate details and complexities of California's COVID-19 response, and the smooth delivery of a seasoned politician who has been comfortable before TV cameras for two decades.

The platform has provided Newsom with an opportunity to show a captive audience of Californians that he can lead. Through mid-November, the administration had recorded more than 200 videos of Newsom, which had drawn over 243,000 hours of viewership on YouTube alone, according to a tally by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.