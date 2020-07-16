California Medical Association partners with State of California to provide free PPE for medical offices in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties

Medical offices in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties can receive free personal protective equipment through a new partnership among state agencies and local medical associations, according to a news release from the Sonoma County Medical Association.

Practices with no more than 50 physicians are eligible for free N95 masks, surgical masks, shields, gowns and gloves. The supply is estimated to last two months.

Physicians must apply for the medical-grade equipment at cmadocs.org/PPE by July 21.

PPE will be distributed in Sonoma County at a drive-thru event on July 30, but the location has not yet been announced. Dates for pick up in Mendocino and Lake counties have not yet been set.

The distribution is through a partnership among the California Office of Emergency Services, the California Medical Association, the Sonoma County Medical Association and the Mendocino-Lake County Medical Society.

For more information, go here.