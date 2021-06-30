California approves more stimulus checks: Who gets them and when?

Both chambers of the California legislature approved Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to send additional $600 stimulus checks to residents across the state late Monday night, sending the legislation to the governor's desk.

First proposed in May, Newsom's "Golden State Stimulus II" expands on the first round of payments that went out in April. In that first round, individuals with incomes of $30,000 or less received payments.

In this second round, taxpayers who make up to $75,000 a year and did not receive payments in the first round will receive $600. Families with dependents would receive an additional $500 in direct payments. Another $500 will also be made in direct payments to undocumented families.

State officials estimate that roughly two out of every three Californians will receive stimulus payments.

As for the timing of such payments, the bill containing the new checks is now at Newsom's desk, but the rest of the budget bill is not. On Monday, lawmakers approved of the stimulus money, extending the eviction moratorium and a new plan for handling hazardous waste.

Politico referred to the legislation currently on Newsom's desk as a "budget bill junior," with several additional spending areas including Medi-Cal expansion, child care funding and wildfire prevention still needing to be addressed.

The budget must be finalized by July 1, and it is unclear if Newsom will sign the skinny bill before receiving the full thing. Once he does sign the bill, the state will make more information available on when payments will go out.

During the first rounds of payments, the state told individuals to wait for up to two weeks for direct deposits and four-to-six weeks for checks.

For more information on the stimulus program, you can check the state's site here.

SFGATE News Editor Amy Graff contributed to this report.