California attorney general calls Scott Peterson’s latest claims ‘baseless fishing expedition’

The California Attorney General’s Office called Scott Peterson’s latest effort to have his murder conviction overturned “a baseless fishing expedition.”

After a judge in December rejected the juror misconduct claim from Peterson’s first petition for habeas corpus, he filed a second petition in April claiming to have new evidence that supports his theory that his wife, Laci, was killed by men she’d witnessed burglarizing a neighbor’s home on Christmas Eve 2002.

The latest petition, filed in California’s First District Court of Appeal, also alleges law enforcement suppressed evidence and prosecutors presented false evidence about the burglary during Peterson’s 2004 trial, which concluded with his convictions for murdering Laci and their unborn son, Conner.

The AG’s office, in its 151-page response filed last month, said the jury already rejected the burglar theory, as did the Supreme Court in its 2020 rulings on Peterson’s automatic appeal and first habeas petition.

The response says Peterson’s petition reprises old claims with a “different gloss,” like the false-evidence claim regarding the burglary, which was previously presented as ineffective assistance of counsel, and a false-evidence claim regarding expert testimony on Conner’s fetal age, both of which already were denied by the Supreme Court.

While the theory that burglars killed Laci has been part of Peterson’s defense from the beginning, his latest petition includes declarations from two new witnesses who said they heard a man confess to the murder.

Under California Law, a conviction can be overturned if “new evidence exists that is credible, material, presented without substantial delay and of such decisive force and value that it would have more likely than not changed the outcome at trial.”

Peterson argued that the confession would have changed the outcome.

It came to light in August 2022, about a week after the conclusion of the evidentiary hearing for the juror misconduct claim from Peterson’s first habeas petition — the one rejected in December.

A woman messaged Peterson’s sister-in-law Janey Peterson on Twitter. Janey Peterson, a staunch believer in Scott’s innocence, has been intimately involved in his legal proceedings and even attended law school, passing the state bar in May. She also maintains a website and social media pages that detail Scott’s appeal process.

AG calls declarations ‘unreliable and untrustworthy’

The woman on Twitter told Janey Peterson she knew of a man who, during a gathering a few months earlier, confessed that he and two others burglarized the home of Susan and Rodolfo Medina, across the street from the Peterson home on Covena Avenue. He said they were dragging a safe out of the home when Laci saw and confronted them, threatening to call police.

According to the petition, this man told the witnesses, ”they could not afford to get caught. They had to shut her up ... the men he was with killed Laci.” He also said that they dumped Laci’s body in the San Francisco Bay after hearing on the news that Scott Peterson had been fishing there the day of her disappearance, according to the petition.

Peterson’s petition identified the man, as well as the witnesses who gave signed declarations saying they heard his confession, only by their initials.

The AG’s Office alleges the materials are invalid because Peterson did not file a motion or obtain an order permitting the information to be sealed.

Furthermore, “even charitably construing the declarations as containing new information, they are not competent evidence because they contain hearsay that is so wholly unreliable and untrustworthy as to be inadmissible,” according to the AG’s response.

The response questions why neither of the witnesses, Janey Peterson, or anyone on Scott’s defense team went to police about the confession. It says the petition doesn’t explain why they chose not to. And it said it was unsurprising a defense investigator never was able to locate the man who allegedly made the confession.

“Indeed, all involved have consistently taken steps to hide the identity of these new witnesses from the authorities, preventing any investigation,” the AG’s response says.

While Peterson’s team didn’t go to police when it got the information last year, Janey Peterson told The Bee they tried to provide the unredacted petition and declarations to county officials in May. She said a scheduled meeting was canceled after it was determined the AG’s office would be handling the response.

“We attempted to hand over new evidence of a crime — new evidence of who was involved in Laci’s abduction and murder — but the authorities didn’t want it,” Janey Peterson said.