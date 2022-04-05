California attorney general reaches settlement with Smart & Final over pandemic price gouging

According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, grocery chain Smart & Final charged illegally high prices for eggs during the early months of the pandemic, taking advantage of panicked customers contending with empty store shelves.

“Californians’ budgets are being stretched in ways that create real stress at the kitchen table,” Bonta said at a news conference Tuesday to announce a settlement with the company. “That is only made worse when corporations try to illegally pad their pockets.”

A state investigation found Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of certain organic and cage-free eggs at illegal price markups of up to 25 percent between March and June of 2020. The ensuing settlement will require Smart & Final to pay a $175,000 penalty. (That money will not go to overcharged customers.)

Under price-gouging laws, during a state of emergency--like the one declared during the COVID-19 pandemic--retailers are prevented from raising prices by more than 10% unless it can be explained by increased labor or supply costs.

Smart & Final could not immediately be reached for comment. But in a statement sent to KPIX 5, the company said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have experienced numerous supplier price increases in multiple product categories. In response to the rapid pace of these price increases, we briefly and unintentionally raised the price of premium eggs to align with supplier price increases on standard eggs. We want our valued customers to know that price gouging has no place in our stores. We will continue to review our pricing to ensure it remains compliant.”

The price gouging in question took place chain-wide. Smart & Final, a California-based company with revenue of $4.1 billion in 2021, has over 250 stores, including in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and San Rafael.

“It wasn't just a store here and a store there,” Bonta said in response to a question from The Press Democrat. “It was a pattern and a practice that we saw statewide and throughout the system.”

This is the largest case of pandemic price gouging in the state so far. The attorney general’s office reached a plea agreement with a Pleasanton grocer last year and charged a Los Angeles County pharmacist in 2020 for marking up masks.

Bonta noted that consumer complaints were instrumental to the investigation. A number of others are ongoing.

If you want to file a complaint about potential price gouging, go to oag.ca.gov/report.

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.