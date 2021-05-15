Subscribe

California attorney general, Sonoma County supervisors decline to act on campaign finance complaint against Bill Gallaher

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 15, 2021, 2:13PM

Both the California Attorney General’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chose not to act on a complaint about local developer Bill Gallaher’s spending on a campaign to recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch.

Ravitch had raised concerns earlier in the year over Gallaher’s contributions to the recall effort, which now total nearly $800,000, covering paid signature gathering and other campaign expenses, according to the latest public filings.

Ravitch, who in February sought intervention from the Attorney General’s Office, said Gallaher’s spending violates a two-decade-old county ordinance capping individual contributions to a recall campaign at $3,350.

But both the state’s top prosecutor and the Board of Supervisors have now declined to get involved, raising the likelihood that Gallaher will be free to contribute without limit to the recall.

“The purpose of the ordinance was to prevent what is happening here,” Ravitch said in a Friday email reacting to the news. “If it is unenforceable then it needs to be re-written so that something like this can not happen again. We can’t allow a wealthy individual to exert undue influence on the electoral process.”

Ravitch's office investigated and prosecuted Gallaher’s firm Oakmont Senior Living and two of its affiliates over its abandonment of seniors in two Santa Rosa care homes during the 2017 Tubbs fire. She and her supporters say the recall is a case of a wealthy developer seeking vengeance after being held accountable for his companies’ failures.

Attempts to reach Gallaher through a business partner, a strategist with the recall campaign and a Sacramento lawyer who previously spoke on his behalf about the campaign finance question were all unsuccessful on Friday.

Brian Hildreth, the Sacramento attorney, previously called the county ordinance unconstitutional and said it would fail a court challenge.

“No statute imposing contribution limits on recall committees has been upheld by any appellate court in any state in the last 20 years,” Hildreth told The Press Democrat in March.

Campaign finance reports through April 23 show Gallaher as the lone donor to the effort, which garnered enough verified signatures to qualify for the ballot, county officials announced Wednesday.

The district attorney is normally the law enforcement authority charged with investigating a county campaign finance violation. In this case, however, given she is the target of the recall campaign, Ravitch said she had asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate.

It has declined to do so, Sonoma County Counsel Robert Pittman, confirmed Thursday.

“The Attorney General’s Office declined to take the matter because they concluded they lack authority to step in and enforce local civil ordinances,” Pittman wrote. Attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office also raised doubts about the ability for enforcement of the county’s ordinance “based on recent case decisions,” where the donor, in this case Gallaher, was giving money not to support a specific candidate but to advocate for recalling an incumbent, Pittman said.

Gallaher’s spending “clearly violates Sonoma’s local campaign contribution limits,“ Pittman told The Press Democrat in March.

But because the ordinance specifies that enforcement should be undertaken by the District Attorney’s Office, Pittman’s office was unable to investigate, he said in a Friday interview.

The California Attorney General’s Office did not provide comment by the end of the business day Friday.

With the doubts raised by the state’s law enforcement office, the Board of Supervisors chose not to spend taxpayer money on outside legal counsel to challenge Gallaher’s donations, Pittman said. The board made the decision in a March 19 closed-session meeting, he said.

The board may consider changes to the existing campaign finance ordinance, “to allow County Counsel to step in when the District Attorney is disqualified and other cleanup revisions that would allow our ordinance to be more effectively administered,” Pittman said.

The county ordinance predates by a decade the landmark 2010 Citizens United case, in which a divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled that campaign contributions are a form of free speech, allowing corporations and other outside groups to spend unlimited money on elections.

Courts today are more likely to consider contributions to a recall campaign in the same light, distinguishing it from regulations that cap contributions to a specific candidate, Pittman said.

As the recall battle advances, a challenger to Ravitch may emerge as a replacement candidate — since California election code calls for voters to vote for a recall of the incumbent and select a potential replacement on one ballot.

The limit on individual contributions to any such candidate would continue to apply, Pittman said. Meanwhile, the two camps dueling over the recall, including a pro-Ravitch campaign that has sprung up to oppose her ouster, will be able to take in individual contributions without limit.

Terry Price, a longtime Santa Rosa political consultant who is chairman of Voters Opposed to Recalling DA Jill Ravitch, bemoaned the lack of any enforcement action following Ravitch’s complaint.

“We really feel that this is an assault on our democracy by allowing recalls to be bought and paid for by one rich individual,” Price said. “Elections in Sonoma County shouldn’t be for sale.”

Price called the coming recall fight a “David and Goliath“ story. To date, the pro-Ravitch campaign has raised just under $32,000 from 169 donors, Price said. The average contribution is $189, he said. The campaign has yet to file paperwork, which Price chalked up to a miscommunication with county election officials he hoped to rectify by next week.

Gallaher and his family members, meanwhile, have spent extraordinary amounts of money in previous attempts to influence local elections.

In a March 2020 election, Gallaher’s daughter, Molly Gallaher Flater, chief operating officer of Windsor-based Gallaher Companies, donated $1.8 million to the opposition campaign against an early tax extension for SMART, the North Bay’s passenger rail system. The tax came up short, and combined spending by the two rival campaigns amounted to more than $3 million, making for the most expensive Sonoma County political race on record.

Molly Gallaher Flater’s husband, Scott Flater, spent a record $202,574 in independent expenditures to support three Santa Rosa City Council candidates during the November 2016 election, according to campaign finance statements. The spending by Flater, who listed himself on campaign filings as a “homemaker,” raised questions about the source of the money.

Bill Gallaher and Scott Flater in 2016 sued The Press Democrat over four stories that detailed the unprecedented outside spending by Flater in the race. The defamation suit was dismissed in a unanimous decision by the First Appellate District court in San Francisco.

The recall effort against Ravitch was launched less than a week after she announced last year that she would not run for a fourth term and would retire when her term expires in 2022.

The recall campaign bankrolled by Gallaher sprang to life less than two months after an affiliate of Oakmont Senior Living paid $500,000 to settle the case brought by Ravitch’s office against Gallaher’s companies over the abandonment of 100 residents in two Fountaingrove care homes during the Tubbs fire.

Oakmont Senior Living officials admitted residents at the two care homes were abandoned in a previous 2018 settlement with the state.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88.

