California bill seeks to shield journalists from police detention during protest coverage

A bill backed by Sonoma County’s state senator would create two new protest-related crimes while seeking to shield journalists covering civil unrest from unlawful detention or injury by police.

State Sen. Mike McGuire announced Tuesday that he and other state lawmakers were pushing legislation to grant broader press protections, citing reports of attacks on journalists during the recent anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests that swept the state and the nation following the killing of George Floyd in late May.

“Members of the press risk their personal health and safety each time they attend protests or rallies to get the public the information they need and deserve,” McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said in a statement. “Rubber bullets, tear gas and even detainment cannot be the new norm for an essential pillar of our nation’s democracy.”

Citing recent accounts compiled by press advocacy groups, McGuire noted that a law enforcement officer in late May shot a reporter for a Southern California NPR affiliate with a rubber bullet while she held up her press badge and multiple cases in which police detained a journalist while they documented recent demonstrations.

Although three protesters endured significant injuries as a result of force used by officers during the Santa Rosa demonstrations against racism and police brutality, no injuries to journalists were reported.

The bill would authorize California’s law enforcement officers, during a demonstration, march or rally where people are protesting, to close certain areas to the general public, including the zones around a police line or command post or a broader “rolling closure,” according to the proposed law. Anyone who entered or remained in an area closed under the bill could face arrest and a misdemeanors charge.

The bill also would expressly authorize journalists to enter those closed areas and would exempt them from any curfew or dispersal order. It also makes law enforcement officers subject to misdemeanors if they “intentionally” assault, detain or otherwise obstruct journalists who so much as appear to be gathering news.

The California Newspaper Publishers Association, the First Amendment Coalition, California Black Media and ImpreMedia, which operates Hispanic newspapers and magazines, are listed as supporters of McGuire’s legislation. In a joint letter filed in late June, the four groups applauded the legislation.

“In a turbulent and troubled time and with an abundance of misinformation flooding information channels, journalists need to be able to gather and report facts without having to fear that they will be shot at or arrested by law enforcement officers simply because they are trying to provide context and help us all understand the significance of these events,” the letter said. “Police attacks on journalists are what we expect from third world countries.”

