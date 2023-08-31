California bill would empower counties to establish homeless death review committees

A bill now in the California legislature aims to allow information about homeless deaths at the county level be shared more broadly between nonprofits, government agencies and other organizations working with homelessness.

If passed, it would authorize counties to establish homeless death review committees.

The goal of the bill, AB 271, “is to prevent deaths of people experiencing homelessness by putting data together and finding ways to save live,” said its sponsor, Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton.

“You have to make sure that we can collect individual data on each death in order to really understand what’s happening,” she said.

AB 271 would allow agencies and other organizations represented on the committee to share information from investigations into the deaths of people experiencing homelessness similarly to how they are now authorized to do so when reviewing the deaths of children.

Committee members might include representatives from county coroner’s offices, health care providers, county social services, public safety, city officials and nonprofit homelessness service providers, Quirk-Silva said.

Jenny Mercado is a Sonoma County Department of Health Services epidemiologist who is co-chairperson of the county’s child death review team.

She said she has seen the utility of such an approach in the review of child deaths.

In that forum, Mercado said, "It is extremely useful to bring all of the relevant people into that team and discuss what's going on, because a lot of other organizations have information that you do not know. Each person only has the data available to them.

She added, ”But once we come into this forum, we, through confidentiality agreements, can speak openly in this context about this death and then come up with some concrete solutions or recommendations to actually get at potential prevention.“

Institutionalizing a process of tallying and reviewing the deaths of people who are homeless is a crucial step toward slowing such deaths, said Matt Fowle, postdoctoral fellow at the Housing Initiative at Penn at the University of Pennsylvania.

He is the co-creator of Homeless Deaths Count, an organization that tracks mortality statistics among the U.S. homeless population. The group estimates at least 20 people experiencing homelessness die every day in the United States.

Creating a method to count and record homeless deaths “ helps track progress for and the impacts of the policies that you're introducing, whether they're having an effect on deaths among people experiencing homelessness,” Fowle said.

“It's the same reason that we collect point in time count data,” he said. “We want to see if the problem is getting worse or better and if the actions that we're taking are making a difference. That's the value for counties: to be able to track what's happening in their county and how they can intervene.”