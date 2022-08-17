California boy, 12, leads police in 'cat-and-mouse' game in stolen minivan, police say

A 12-year-old California boy was arrested Tuesday after stealing the family minivan and taking it on a wild ride that led police on a high-speed chase lasting nearly an hour, officials said.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Aug. 16 that it booked the boy, whose name is being withheld due to his age, into juvenile hall on suspicion of auto theft, evading police and assault with a deadly weapon.

The child driver was first spotted at 9:30 a.m. by an officer near the Central Valley town of Riverdale, where he allegedly rammed into an advertisement sign on the side of the road, the wheels of the vehicle kicking up a large cloud of dust, said Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

An officer patrolling the area noticed the dust near West Mount Whitney Avenue and a witness told him what had happened, the sheriff's office said.

Police went after the boy as he allegedly ran past stop signs, hit speeds up to 70 mph and drove recklessly on the wrong side of the road.

Botti said that because the boy is big for his age at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, police initially thought they were chasing after an adult. They eventually put together that he was a 12-year-old from Hanford.

"There was a lot of cat-and-mouse," Botti said. "We had deputies putting spike strips out and he was trying to avoid those, which is crazy for a 12-year-old. We get our veteran crooks doing that."

In the end, it was a spike strip that ended the chase. As an officer was putting down a spike strip, the boy nearly ran over him, before swerving away and hitting the strip, causing damage to the tire, police said. This happened just before 10:30 a.m. near Santa Fe County Road and American Avenue, between Mendota and Tranquillity, according to the release.

In the preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office learned the boy took off with the car to drive to his former home in Sacramento, police said.

There were no injuries — but photos from the sheriff's office showed that the minivan was banged up.