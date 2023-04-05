California child welfare agencies under fire for pocketing foster kids’ Social Security money

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

In December 2019, a month after her son’s death, Patricia Baca contacted the federal government to provide for her surviving grandchildren.

The twins, just 3 at the time, had lived a difficult first few years of life. San Diego County had removed them from their parents’ custody that year due to allegations of drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence in the home, Baca said. The brother and sister were in foster care with Baca when their father died in an accident.

Hoping to secure the children a future nest egg, Baca filed for them to receive survivor’s benefits from the Social Security Administration for children whose parents have died.

But it was the twins’ legal parent at the time — the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency — that stepped in to receive their money. For the next two years, the county put their survivors’ benefits into its own coffers. Records show it was an effort to pay itself back for having issued monthly checks to Baca to cover the children’s basic needs.

According to county and federal records Baca showed to CalMatters, the money taken totaled nearly $15,000 per child. Baca said she received foster care checks of about $1,000 a month per child, meaning the county partially recouped its costs using the Social Security benefits.

The funds seizure is common among child welfare agencies in California and nationwide – and it’s legal.

But forces are building to halt the practice, which advocates say has been in place for at least two decades. A growing number of states are banning it, and advocates are seeking to eliminate it in California through a court challenge and a bill set to be introduced in the state Legislature next week.

Offsetting costs

San Diego County said it halted the practice last year and now saves foster youth’s benefits in reserve accounts for them. But it didn’t repay Baca’s grandchildren. She has lost two state administrative hearings trying to get the money paid back, with the county telling her it would not pay retroactively and the state’s Department of Social Services ruling it did not have jurisdiction.

A county spokesperson declined to comment on Baca’s grandchildren’s case, citing confidentiality concerns.

The children are now 7. Baca and her husband, both retired, had hoped the money would help their grandchildren support themselves when they’re older.

“They’ve been traumatized, they’ve been taken from their family and now they’ve lost a parent,” she said in an interview, adding she would say to county and state officials: “This is their money, and you’re stealing it.”

Patricia Baca inside her home in Vista on March 31, 2023. Baca, who adopted her late son’s children, has unsuccessfully tried to get their benefits returned. Photo by Kristian Carreon for CalMatters

Acting on behalf of foster youth in their care, agencies can apply for and receive children’s Social Security benefits.

That can include survivor benefits or, more commonly, a disability benefit known as Supplemental Security Income (SSI). In rarer cases they also apply for veterans’ benefits earmarked for the children of those who died in military service.

By state law, counties must use the money in the child’s best interests. One allowable use is to “offset” the agencies’ costs for providing foster care.

For youth in state custody who don’t qualify for such benefits, counties pay for foster care using existing funding — a mix of federal, state and local money.

Youth at risk

Opponents of the reimbursement practices say it’s an inappropriate use of money meant for the most vulnerable young people in state custody — those with disabilities and those who will age into adulthood without parental support.

Foster youth are at higher risk than other children of falling into poverty and homelessness in adulthood. A long-term study in California in 2020 found that a quarter of former foster youth were sleeping in shelters or temporarily unhoused after exiting foster care.

Advocates say often youth and their families don’t even know their county has applied for and taken their Social Security benefits.

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, a Culver City Democrat, is authoring a bill that would prohibit counties from using federal benefits to defray foster care costs. It also would direct child welfare agencies to use the money for the children directly, which could include preserving it for their futures.

The bill would apply to foster youth going forward, but it would not help those like Baca’s grandchildren who already had their benefits taken.