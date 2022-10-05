California children under age 5 can soon receive a free book every month, thanks to Dolly Parton

Young children across California will soon be able to receive a free book in the mail every month, courtesy of country star Dolly Parton.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill, SB 1183, late last month by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, expanding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to children statewide.

In Sonoma County, the program is already established in Cloverdale and Healdsburg. It is set to launch statewide in June 2023.

Under the initiative, up to 2.4 million California children under the age of 5 will have access to the program, which mails free age-appropriate books directly to children. The state’s 2022-23 budget includes $68.2 million in one-time funding to establish the book giveaway in partnership with The Dollywood Foundation, according to Grove’s website.

Parents can sign up their kids by going to bit.ly/3yfGCWK.

Participants can choose from a list of approved books, which are sorted into categories by age and cover a wide variety of topics including anxiety, dealing with change and making friends.

Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995 to encourage an early love of reading by giving books to young children in her hometown of Pittman Center, Tennessee, each month.

She was inspired to start the program because her father could not read or write, she said in a tweet posted by the Office of the Governor of California.

Dolly Parton's @dollyslibrary is expanding statewide in California with the help of @SenToniAtkins & @ShannonGroveCA! 📚



This will provide CA children from birth to 5 with free books - increasing literacy and opening minds starting June 2023. pic.twitter.com/OXrtYIws6h — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 1, 2022

California is the 15th state to commit to creating a statewide Imagination Library program.

The nonprofit program has so far given over 190 million books to children in Australia, Canada, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States, according to its website.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but together we can inspire a love of reading in children across California that will last a lifetime,” Parton said in a statement.