Modesto’s cruising ban finally ended Tuesday night, to cheers from low-riders, hot-rodders and their allies.

The City Council voted 7-0 to repeal a 1990 ordinance enacted in response to troublemakers on McHenry Avenue. The car enthusiasts in Tuesday’s crowd promised a safe and fun version going forward.

“So much has changed since March 27, 1990,” said Tina Perez Tateo, citing the exact date of the previous council action. “We have children and grandchildren now, and cruising has become a family-oriented lifestyle.”

The ban had drawn international media attention because of the city’s notable place in cruising lore. Modesto native George Lucas based the 1973 film “American Graffiti” on his memories of cruising 10th and 11th streets in the early 1960s.

The ordinance targeted people who repeatedly drove designated parts of McHenry, J Street and Ninth Street. They had become popular for cruising after 10th and 11th faded in prominence as commercial streets.

The ordinance allowed cruising only at sanctioned events, such as the Graffiti Summer parade and car shows each June.

One more formality for repeal

Actions regarding ordinances require a second vote at the next council meeting, in this case Aug. 8. This is virtually always routine.

But the cruise ban has been effectively dead for years. Assistant Police Chief Ivan Valencia said officers have not enforced it since at least 2000.

Car clubs did not announce any plans for celebratory cruises following Tuesday’s vote. Some plan to gather at 10 a.m. Saturday at a former no-cruising sign at Tenth Street Place for a ceremonial removal.

Chief Brandon Gillespie had worked with car clubs over the past year about ending the ban. He said earlier that increased funding for the department will cover overtime costs for officers patrolling cruises.

Concern from one councilman

Councilman David Wright said his insurance agency on McHenry was vandalized during 1980s gatherings. He urged caution against future problems, especially cruisers from out of town.

“I think our cruising community here in Modesto is a great community of people that really want to do things right,” Wright said.

The ban came about after police reported shootings, assaults, substance abuse and other crimes. They said as many as 5,000 cars clogged McHenry on some nights, many of them from other cities.

A group named Cruising Car Culture of Modesto consulted with police on the repeal. Tateo was among the members who spoke Tuesday, along with Betty Santos and Jerry Thompson.

Santos said she started cruising when she was 17 but had to pursue other interests because of the ban.

“Let’s move forward as families,” she said before the repeal vote. “They’re ready to cruise.”