California Coastal Commission votes to end off-roading at Oceano Dunes

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 19, 2021, 11:29AM
OCEANO — The California Coastal Commission has voted to end off-highway vehicle use at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area within three years, a decision that follows years of debate over environmental and cultural impacts.

The 10-0 vote Thursday calls for the prohibition to take effect by 2024 at Oceano Dunes, the only California state park that allows recreational driving on the beach and in dunes.

The central coast park covers 3,500 acres (1,416.4 hectares) along 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) of shoreline and inland for about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) near the communities of Oceano and Grover Beach in southern San Luis Obispo County.

Users primarily come to drive cars, trucks and off-highway vehicles on the beach and in the dunes, although some visitors come for beach day use, birdwatching, horseback riding, fishing and hiking, according to the commission.

The vote followed commission findings that driving degraded dune habitats, harmed native species, caused air quality and public health issues, and made other uses such as swimming and walking difficult.

