California Community Colleges board selects new chancellor

The new top executive of California’s 116 community colleges will be a familiar face: Sonya Christian, current chancellor of Kern Community College District and a longtime campus administrator in the Central Valley region.

She will be the first woman appointed as permanent chancellor and the first person of South Asian heritage to lead the nation’s largest system of public higher education. The California Community Colleges Board of Governors formally hired her today at a public hearing after conducting a half-year search following the resignation of its previous chancellor, Eloy Ortiz Oakley, last summer. Nineteen candidates applied and four were finalists.

“I do feel a sense of urgency and moral obligation to the job at hand,” Christian said today at the meeting. She cited the system’s enrollment woes, partisan politics, artificial intelligence and other huge shifts to the workplace that pressure community colleges to prepare students in new ways. “We have no choice but to succeed. Our time is now.”

Christian, 56, will receive a starting salary of roughly $411,000 and merit pay of up to 7%. Her first contract lasts four years and she’ll receive pay increases of $15,000, $20,000 and $25,000, respectively, between years two and four of her tenure.

She earned her bachelor’s degree at University of Kerala in Kerala, India, according to a biography the system provided to reporters. She also earned a master’s degree in applied math from USC and a doctorate in education from UCLA, CalMatters confirmed with both institutions.

The new chancellor will begin her tenure June 1. Interim Chancellor Daisy Gonzales will continue to lead the system until then.

“Dr. Sonya Christian is one of our nation’s most dynamic college leaders, with a demonstrated record of collaboration and results in the Central Valley,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a written statement.

As a multi-school executive, Christian is relatively new. She has led the three-campus Kern district since 2021, but she was president of its largest institution, Bakersfield College, from 2013 to 2021 and previously taught math at the college.

While she was president, the campus’ graduation rates rose, the percentage of students completing required math and English courses to transfer to four-year universities increased and, in 2021, the school was, for the first time, identified as one of the 150 most exemplary community colleges in the country by the influential Aspen Institute.

But the school trailed community colleges in the Central Valley and statewide in graduation and transfer rates, according to a CalMatters review of publicly available data. Nor did the campus make a major dent in narrowing the graduation- and transfer-rate gaps among student racial and ethnic groups. Transfer rates overall also barely budged at Bakersfield College.

Christian will lead a system shaken mightily by the COVID-19 pandemic, one that lost roughly 300,000 students — down from 2.1 million — since fall 2019 and is only now seeing signs of a modest rebound in enrollment. The loose system of colleges also aspires to narrow pervasive graduation-rate gaps across racial and ethnic groups, outcomes that past community colleges officials admitted won’t likely happen.

She’ll oversee a system in the throes of change, including state laws requiring community colleges to enroll more students in math and English courses required to get into a University of California or California State University campus. Another is an overhaul of the courses students are required to take at community colleges to transfer into those two universities. Some faculty groups opposed the various changes to transfer policy.

And while Oakley’s tenure was marked by ever-increasing state budgets that poured billions more dollars into community colleges, austerity likely lies ahead for Christian as California grapples with a projected $22.5 billion budget deficit.

“A great pick”

Christian as system chancellor “is a great pick,” said Oakley in a phone interview, who added that he wasn’t part of her hiring process. (Oakley leads a group that supports CalMatters financially but has no influence over the newsroom’s coverage.)

His list of reasons is long: Christian’s deep roots in Bakersfield are an asset for a system whose top goals include educating more students in the region and other communities with large populations of low-income students and students who are from Black, Latino and Pacific Islander backgrounds. Bakersfield is in the Central Valley, among the poorest regions in the state and one where fewer adults earn any type of college degree.