California COVID updates: New health order in Sacramento; state breaks delta hospital record

California's wave of omicron infections is intensifying by the day as the state continues to routinely break COVID-19 transmission records, disrupting everything from schools to the Grammy Awards.

The California Department of Public Health on Thursday reported statewide test positivity at 21.4%, setting an all-time record for a third straight day.

One week earlier, positivity was 15.8%. Two weeks earlier, it was 5.3%.

The state reported the daily case rate at 107 per 100,000, up from 89 per 100,000 in Wednesday's report, and almost meeting the all-time high of 112 per 100,000 set in January 2021.

However, CDPH in a footnote said the day's numbers include underestimated case counts due to a data processing error, and that the day's report "does not include COVID-19 molecular testing data from Los Angeles County due to delayed submission."

Hospitalizations with the virus have soared to 8,671, CDPH reported Thursday, shooting past the peak of about 8,350 seen at the height of summer's delta variant surge and bringing the state to its highest patient total since Feb. 14.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on a Wednesday call with reporters acknowledged that state health officials aren't currently tracking the distinction between patients who are being treated in hospitals specifically for COVID-19 vs. those treated for other reasons who "incidentally" test positive while hospitalized.

"We are trying to work through exactly how many are there because of COVID," Ghaly said. "We are working with hospital partners across the state to be able to better understand that information, and it will certainly help us be able to protect and plan better for the future."

Ghaly said about 51,000 inpatient beds are currently occupied, which would mean about 17% of patients in hospitals for any reason have confirmed COVID-19.

Ghaly during the same call announced that California will extend its mask requirement for indoor public settings by an additional month, now lasting through at least Feb. 15.

Sacramento County bans in-person board meetings amid surge

In a new health order Thursday morning, Sacramento County health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye required all public board meetings, council meetings and commission meetings to be conducted virtually rather than in-person.

The order applies to city councils and school boards located within Sacramento County, along with the county Board of Supervisors, as well as all commissions within those bodies.

Kasirye in a statement called the order "necessary to protect essential government functions."

The order doesn't apply to businesses or other private entities, but it recommends that they "consider conducting meetings remotely."

The state Legislature operates independently and has not said whether it will pivot to remote sessions.

Rendon, other California lawmakers stay home

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon did not attend Thursday's legislative session at the Capitol after an potential exposure to COVID-19 at a going-away party in Sacramento for Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego.

State Sen. Josh Becker, who attended Tuesday's party, on Wednesday morning announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Becker, D-Menlo Park, and Rendon, D-Paramount, are both fully vaccinated and boosted.

Rendon tested negative Thursday morning but is staying home. A spokesperson for Rendon noted that while vaccinated and boosted people are not required to isolate under CDPH guidelines, he is doing so "out of an abundance of caution" and is asking other lawmakers who attended the party to do the same.

Those potentially exposed will test again Monday before being admitted to the floor session.

Latest on Sacramento's omicron surge

Kasirye spoke on Sacramento's sharp omicron surge during a call with reporters Thursday morning.

"The recent surge is mainly due to an increase in the omicron variant," she said. "The omicron variant is now the predominant strain, and accounts for 50% to 70% of the specimens we are sending for whole genome sequencing.

"Definitely the holiday gatherings and travel also contributed."

Sacramento County reached a record-high daily case rate of 83.7 per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday's update, more than 30% higher than the 63.6 per 100,000 seen at the high point of the winter 2020 surge, according to the health office's online data tracker.

Kasirye stressed vaccination and booster doses for those who are eligible. She said recent state data show unvaccinated people have a four times higher risk of infection, 10 times higher risk of hospitalization, 17 times higher risk of ending up in an ICU and 18 times higher risk of death from COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.