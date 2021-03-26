Subscribe

San Quentin death row inmate dies of unknown causes

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 25, 2021, 5:47PM
SAN QUENTIN — An inmate on California's death row died Thursday of unknown causes at San Quentin State Prison, corrections officials said.

Lumord Johnson, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 a.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Johnson was sentenced in 2002 after being convicted of first- and second-degree murder, the statement said.

San Quentin, north of San Francisco, is California’s oldest prison. It houses the state’s death row as well as general population inmates.

