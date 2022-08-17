California Department of Justice officials will not confirm whether they reviewed body-camera footage from Pelaez-Chavez death

Officials with the California Department of Justice will not say whether the agency reviewed Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ body-worn camera footage before declining to investigate the July 29 shooting of an immigrant farmworker near Geyserville.

Under state law that went into effect last year, the Attorney General and the California Department of Justice are required to investigate deadly force by law enforcement officers against unarmed civilians.

In its initial statement, the agency said David Pelaez-Chavez did not appear unarmed. Law enforcement officials say he was holding a hammer, a gardening tool and a rock when he was killed after being pursued by deputies for 45 minutes across rough terrain.

The pursuit ended with Deputy Michael Dietrick firing three rounds from his pistol and killing Pelaez-Chavez as the fugitive bent over in what sheriff’s officials have indicated they believe was an attempt to pick up and throw a rock at deputies standing 10-15 feet away.

Family members, two police use of force experts and local community activists, have said Pelaez-Chavez looked exhausted after the pursuit, and that a thrown rock was not a threat necessitating deadly force.

Though the new state law requires the AG to investigate a death where the civilian is deemed unarmed, it does not preclude the department from investigating officer-involved shootings where that isn’t the case.

“We reviewed all available evidence,” a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s press office who did not provide a name said via email when asked by The Press Democrat if the review had included the body-worn camera footage from the two deputies who chased Pelaez-Chavez through rural land outside Geyserville.

But the spokesperson did not respond to a request for a direct answer about whether body camera footage was included.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Santa Rosa Police Department, the agency investigating the shooting, said the evidence they provided the AG’s office in the early days after Pelaez-Chavez’s death did not include body-worn camera footage because those records were still held by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The city police department “did not provide them with any body cam footage and the (AG’s office investigators) didn’t ask for it either, is my understanding,” Sgt. Chris Mahurin said. Police department investigators had viewed the footage at that point, but control of it was left to the sheriff’s office, Mahurin said.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told The Press Democrat the agency had notified the AG’s office but did not immediately answer a question about whether they had shared body-worn camera footage.

The state Department of Justice told The Press Democrat as early as Aug. 4, five days after the shooting, that it would not be investigating the incident. On the afternoon of Aug. 14, a Sunday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office published selective segments of the footage in a highly produced 11 minute, 36 second video interspersed with narrative text and context about Pelaez-Chavez’s alleged crimes in the neighborhood before deputies began to pursue him.

Sheriff spokesperson Misti Wood said Monday there were more than 2.5 hours of relevant body-worn camera footage. The department has so far refused to release the entirety of the footage to The Press Democrat or to make it publicly available.

The sheriff’s office waived any reason to withhold the rest of the footage when it published Sunday’s video, David Loy, the legal director of government transparency advocacy group the First Amendment Coalition, said this week.

The attorney general’s spokesperson also did not respond directly to a question about whether the agency’s decision not to investigate the shooting was final.

“It's important to note that such a determination (not to investigate under the new state law) by our office should not be taken to reflect on any potential liability regarding the incident, whether that's administrative, civil, or criminal,” the spokesperson wrote.

“Bottom line: At this point, the matter is being handled at the local level,” the spokesperson wrote.

