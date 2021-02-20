California disparity in suspending Black boys is widest in early grades, report says

California's Black students, Black boys in particular, are far more likely than their peers to be suspended or expelled throughout their school career, especially during kindergarten through third grade, a recent study by San Diego State University professors found.

Black students are suspended more often than any other student racial group in California.

In the 2018-2019, the last school year of complete data, Black students had a 9 percent suspension rate compared to 4 percent for students overall.

The rate gets even higher for Black middle school boys — almost one out of every five were suspended at least once, compared to 13 percent of Black middle school girls and 7 percent of middle school children overall, said Luke Wood, a San Diego State education professor who co-authored the report.

For Black middle school boys who are foster youth, the rate rose to 36 percent, the report said.

The report also highlighted new state data released in December that show Black students are more likely to be secluded or restrained in school.

Black students made up 19 percent of students who were physically restrained and 31 percent of students who were mechanically restrained in California, even though they made up 5 percent of statewide enrollment, the report said.

Wood found that the widest disparity for suspensions was in the early elementary grades. Black boys were more than five times as likely as their peers to be suspended in kindergarten through third grade.

"It's hard for me to imagine how a child as young as being preschool-age could be suspended or expelled from school," said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond during a Wednesday panel discussion.

"Yet that is the case that we see. There is a trend where our babies are literally pushed out of school, and that continues through elementary school, middle school and high school."

The racial disparities in school discipline exist because of educators' biases, said Frank Harris, postsecondary education professor and co-director of the Community College Equity Assessment Lab at San Diego State.

"These stereotypes are often unconsciously held by educators and have an influence on the ways they teach and serve students of color," Harris said during the panel discussion.

Many Black families say educators often assume their children will be troublemakers, or they have referred to their children as aggressive, destructive or defiant — even in their earliest years at school, Wood said. Many said their children were singled out for discipline when other students were involved, and that educators did not listen to or believe their children.

Studies have shown that suspensions are associated with increased chances of students dropping out or becoming incarcerated later in life.

"What they're doing is you're taking away, you're stealing from a child their inherent desire to learn, to be in school, to want to excel in that environment and you're instead driving them toward the school-to-prison pipeline," Wood said in an interview.

Discipline in San DiegoSan Diego County districts overall do not have egregiously high suspension and expulsion rates, but their rates still reflect disparities, Wood said.

Seven percent of Black students countywide were suspended in 2018-2019, compared to 3 percent of all students, according to state data.

The report named four schools in the county among 50 schools statewide that were tops in suspension rates for Black students: Vista Unified's Madison Middle, San Diego Unified's Montgomery Middle, Oceanside Unified's San Luis Rey Elementary and Sweetwater Union High's Granger Junior High, all of which suspended at least a third of their Black students in 2018-2019.

San Diego Unified, the county's largest district, suspended 9 percent of its Black students compared to 4 percent for all students.

That was the same rate as five years prior. The fact that San Diego Unified has not in recent years reduced its discipline rates for Black students shows the district has not delivered on equity for students, Wood said.

"There's a narrative out there ... that things have gotten better and outcomes have improved," Wood said. "Well, if you look over the past five years, that's not actually true."

The San Diego Unified School Board approved a new policy last year that aims to address the district's racial disparities in discipline and reduce suspensions overall.

Part of a series of ongoing racial equity reforms partly spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement, the policy replaces in-school suspensions with alternatives to suspension programs, and it requires that schools exhaust "restorative" interventions before suspending a student out of school.