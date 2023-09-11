California residents have more than a year to get their REAL ID driver’s license or identification card before its required to fly, but the California Department of Motor Vehicles advises that people should get started on the process now.

Beginning May 7, 2025, REAL ID documents will be required to board a domestic flight within the U.S. and enter secure federal facilities, such as military bases and federal courthouses, the DMV said.

In a news release last week, the DMV said nearly 180,000 Californians got their REAL ID last month, bringing the total to more than 16.3 million people.

Here’s how to apply for a REAL ID:

To apply, residents will need to provide proof of identity in the form of original or certified birth certificates or valid passports, as well as proof of California residency in the form of two physical documents such as a utility bill or bank statement. Residents will also need to provide their social security number.

Residents who’ve changed their name will also have to provide documentation on those changes.

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application, and upload the documents.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N23rH3L0eIQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In addition to the online application, a visit to a DMV office is required to finish the process.

The DMV recommends residents schedule an appointment with a local office and bring the online application’s confirmation code and the physical documents to the appointment.

Get more information, including licensing requirements for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, here.