California DMV gives another extension to senior citizens with expiring driver licenses

California seniors with expiring driver licenses can wait to renew them for another year.

The new grace period from the California Department of Motor Vehicles is meant to prevent drivers 70 and older — a population vulnerable to COVID 19 — from visiting a field office during the pandemic. Now, for those with licenses set to expire between March and December, a visit won’t be needed until that time in 2021.

The extension is automatic, according to a statement released on Monday.

This announcement is the latest in a string of measures the DMV has instituted in recent weeks to deal with the challenges of a global pandemic.

After reopening most of its field offices last month, the DMV restarted behind-the-wheel tests only a few weeks ago. It’s expanded the online Virtual Field Office to allow Californians to process more services at home.

Expired licenses for Californians younger than 70 are valid through July 31 under a policy the DMV announced in May.